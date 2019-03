- Disney has announced the opening date for the highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" land at Hollywood Studios.

The new land, set on the planet Batuu, is slated to open to the public on May 31 at Disneyland in California, and on August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in central Florida.

The resort said the planned openings are ahead of schedule, but the initial opening will be considered "phase one." Guests will be able to experience the new "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run" ride, but will have to wait several months to ride the land's other hotly anticipated attraction, "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance."

"In light of tremendous demand, Disney made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences that make 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' so spectacular," the company said in a press release.

Visitors will be able to build their own droids at the Droid Depot. Customers can choose from one of two core modles, R-series or BB-series, and can customize their droids with barious parts and colors from a conveyor belt. Guests will also be able to craft their own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers.

In an unusual move, Disney said guests visiting Disneyland in California between May 31 and June 23 will have to make a no-cost reservation in order to access the land. However, no reservation will be required for visitors in Florida when Galaxy's Edge opens in August.

Officials warned capacity would be limited for visitors, and noted the new land will be open during the park's Extra Magic Hours, which allow guests staying at hotels on Disney property to spend extra time at Hollywood Studios.