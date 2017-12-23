Newborn baby abandoned in I-75 rest area bathroom: Deputies

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 23 2017 05:22PM EST

OCALA (FOX 13) - A newborn baby was found in a rest stop along Interstate 75 two days before Christmas, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says deputies were called just after 3 a.m. to the rest stop at 11400 SW on southbound I-75 in reference to the abandoned boy. 

The infant was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify the person who abandoned the newborn, who was described as a white male. 

Anyone having information about this case is asked to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP. 

Florida enacted the Safe Haven law to allow a safe place for parents to leave unharmed newborn babies, who are not more than one week old, with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station, or with a firefighter at any fire station in Florida.

