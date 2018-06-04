< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 31 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:54AM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/one-year-later-no-leads-have-identified-baby-june-found-off-florida-coast" data-title="One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/one-year-later-no-leads-have-identified-baby-june-found-off-florida-coast" addthis:title="One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410063327.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410063327");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410063327-338254115"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410063327-338254115" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/one-year-later-no-leads-have-identified-baby-june-found-off-florida-coast">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:54AM EDT</span></p> Detectives plead for information on 'Baby June'

Baby found dead off Florida coast src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Detectives plead for information on 'Baby June'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/baby-found-dead-off-florida-coast-has-detectives-puzzled-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Baby found dead off Florida coast</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13) - It's been nearly one year since a newborn's body was found floating off the Florida coast, and detectives still have no leads that can direct them to her possible killer. 

During a Friday morning press conference, Capt. Steve Strivelli with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have received a total of 22 tips in the "Baby June" case. However, none led to any answers about her identity or her parents. 

He said detectives also combed through a list of 700 babies born in Broward and Palm Beach counties within a specific time frame. 

"We still need assistance from the public," he said during the press conference. "We are not currently receiving any additional tips."

On June 1, 2018, the unidentified baby was found off the Boynton Beach Inlet. She was no more than 14 days old. "It's been difficult for us to really investigate without the information the parents that we need," Capt. Strivelli said. "Nothing has panned out for us at this point."

The child may have been of Caribbean descent. Strivelli said the agency has been in touch with the Bahamas but said it doesn't appear they have any suspicious missing baby cases. 

A drift study showed the baby's body was in the water for a couple of days, possibly from Broward County. It's unlikely the baby came from a boat carrying migrants, he said.

"But there is no guarantee." 

Baby June's death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was suffocation, Capt. Strivelli said.

Detectives also believe the baby was born in a hospital since her umbilical cord was clipped and there was evidence of the heel prick test.

DNA tests, he said, are in a system that is always running. The agency will be notified of any connection that comes up for a relative.

"We hate seeing this stuff. We're not getting lucky with this case," Strivelli said. "We hope we still have a future with information to be given."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anything information leading to the baby's identity, as well as her parents. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Hansen at 561-688-4167, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477. Strivelli said. “Nothing has panned out for us at this point.”</p><p>The child may have been of Caribbean descent. Strivelli said the agency has been in touch with the Bahamas but said it doesn’t appear they have any suspicious missing baby cases. </p><p>A drift study showed the baby’s body was in the water for a couple of days, possibly from Broward County. It’s unlikely the baby came from a boat carrying migrants, he said.</p><p>“But there is no guarantee.” </p><p>Baby June’s death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was suffocation, Capt. Strivelli said.</p><p>Detectives also believe the baby was born in a hospital since her umbilical cord was clipped and there was evidence of the heel prick test.</p><p>DNA tests, he said, are in a system that is always running. The agency will be notified of any connection that comes up for a relative.</p><p>“We hate seeing this stuff. We’re not getting lucky with this case,” Strivelli said. “We hope we still have a future with information to be given.”</p><p>The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anything information leading to the baby’s identity, as well as her parents. </p><p>Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Hansen at 561-688-4167, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A reward up to $10,000 is offered to anyone who can help identify who is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabyJune?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabyJune</a> and where her parents are. She was suffocated, thrown into the ocean and after one year since we found her, we still need answers. <a href="https://t.co/NlxP26zp1n">https://t.co/NlxP26zp1n</a></p>— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) <a href="https://twitter.com/PBCountySheriff/status/1134484931638378498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2019</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var More Florida News Stories

Mumps outbreak near University of Florida

By Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO 

Posted May 30 2019 06:20PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 10:13AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mumps outbreak near University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span The Alachua County Health Department is warning of an unusual outbreak of the mumps. Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.

That number may seem small, but the department said the county's baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. However, Myers stressed that the cases are easily traced in this outbreak.

"This is an outbreak between a very close knit group of individuals," said Myers. "They probably shared utensils, they may have shared drinking vessels." Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.</p><p>That number may seem small, but the department said the county’s baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. Shark follows woman swimming off Panama City Beach

Posted May 30 2019 01:27PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:53PM EDT

A woman swimming off the coast of Panama City Beach had no idea she was being followed by a shark.

Stan Battles was enjoying the view across the water from the 28th-floor balcony of his vacation condo on Wednesday when things took a dramatic turn.

Battles had noticed a shark in the water, swimming around in the sea grass. That changed, he said, when a woman swam by, right over the shark. As the shark began circling the swimmer, Battles started recording the ominous scene. That changed, he said, when a woman swam by, right over the shark. Central Florida dials up new area code

By The News Service of Florida staff 

Posted May 30 2019 01:26PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:27PM EDT

With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida. The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. 

The change is what is known as an "overlay" of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. 

Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Central Florida dials up new area code</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The News Service of Florida staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida. The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. </p><p>The change is what is known as an “overlay” of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. </p><p>Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-opens-at-disneyland-after-years-of-hype"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Getty Images" title="GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy's-Edge_1559311131518-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opens at Disneyland after years of hype</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/-cat-depot-in-sarasota-is-like-a-resort-for-homeless-cats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/cat%20depot.mpg.07_57_04_02.Still001_1559303918636.jpg_7334471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cat depot.mpg.07_57_04_02.Still001_1559303918636.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Cat Depot' in Sarasota is like a resort for homeless cats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-invader-breaks-into-clearwater-home-by-shattering-low-window-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20invader_1559302625189.jpg_7334459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: City of Clearwater" title="gator invader_1559302625189.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator invader breaks into Clearwater home by shattering low window, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-fining-motorists-for-giving-money-to-panhandlers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_20190531023433-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/valrico-man-fatally-shoots-woman-during-act-of-foreplay-deputies-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/andrew%20shinault_1559320808277.jpg_7336189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/andrew%20shinault_1559320808277.jpg_7336189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/andrew%20shinault_1559320808277.jpg_7336189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/andrew%20shinault_1559320808277.jpg_7336189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/andrew%20shinault_1559320808277.jpg_7336189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Valrico man fatally shoots woman during 'act of foreplay,' deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/one-year-later-no-leads-have-identified-baby-june-found-off-florida-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-with-concealed-carry-permit-shoots-angry-man-largo-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/largo%20crime%20scene_1559315312841.jpg_7335368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/largo%20crime%20scene_1559315312841.jpg_7335368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/largo%20crime%20scene_1559315312841.jpg_7335368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/largo%20crime%20scene_1559315312841.jpg_7335368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/largo%20crime%20scene_1559315312841.jpg_7335368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Largo police: Motorcyclist with concealed carry permit shoots 'angry' man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-takes-in-sick-student-to-help-him-get-kidney-transplant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-10h07m43s101_1559311797650_7335123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-10h07m43s101_1559311797650_7335123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-10h07m43s101_1559311797650_7335123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-10h07m43s101_1559311797650_7335123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-10h07m43s101_1559311797650_7335123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;31&#x20;Denver&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher takes in sick student to help him get kidney transplant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-opens-at-disneyland-after-years-of-hype" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' 