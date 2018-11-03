Osceola sheriff: Cameras captured woman stealing veteran's service dog

Posted: Nov 03 2018 03:13PM EDT

Updated: Nov 03 2018 09:19PM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - The alleged theft of a veteran's service dog was caught on surveillance cameras in Osceola County last week.

Deputies hope the public can help identify the suspect and recover the stolen dog.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it happened at the Old Town outdoor shopping mall in Kissimmee, Florida on October 28.

The victim, a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran who suffers from PTSD, said he was at Old Town with his two dogs when a woman began to argue with him. 

Meanwhile, the victim says another woman came from behind him and unleashed one of the dogs. 

Surveillance video captured the incident. 

The dog's name is Kira. She is 21-year-old and weighs six pounds. 

Anyone with information about the dog or who can identify the suspect is asked to call 407-348-2222.

To anonymously report a tip or be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward in connection with this case, call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or visit crimeline.org.

