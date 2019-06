- Authorities rescued over 100 dogs and cats living in deplorable conditions from a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade Animal Services removed 99 dogs and five cats from the house after a good Samaritan reported the property for animal abuse.

Officials said the animals were victims of neglect and found in "inhumane conditions" in every room of the house, including the kitchen and garage.

"This is another example of animal cruelty at its worst," said Miami-Dade County Commissionner Daniella Levine Cava. "I am so thankful to the dedicated county employees who came together to save these animals from horrific conditions."

The dogs are small to medium-sized Shih Tzu, Basset Hound and terrier mixes.

MDAS said all of the animals will be examined by shelter veterinarians and given medical attention. They will then be assessed for adoption and rescue.

Once they are evaluated, the dogs will be available for adoption from Miami-Dade's shelter. To see all of their adoptable animals, visit their website.