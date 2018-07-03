Parasailer spotted on video with waterspout in the background

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 03 2018 05:57PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 03 2018 05:54PM EDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 06:00PM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13) - Waterspouts were spotted off the shore of the Florida Panhandle this week and in one video posted on social media, a parasailer is not far from one of them. 

The video shows a parasailer in Panama City Beach on Monday. In the same frame, a waterspout could be seen in the distance.

Andy Carrell, who posted the video, wrote in the caption: "Funnel cloud almost got a parasailer outside our condo!!"

It does not appear anyone was injured and the National Weather Service said there were no threats to land from the waterspouts, but it warns that people should take shelter when they are spotted due to the possibility of thunder or lightning nearby. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Parasailer spotted on video with waterspout in the background
  • Tagged lionfish could win you $5000
  • Chimpanzee has emotional reunion with foster parents
  • Florida fisherman hooks bale of marijuana
  • Tampa police: Left lanes are for passing vehicles, per Florida law
  • Teen visiting Florida from India missing
  • Deputy shoots alligator that trapped a girl in a tree
  • Norwegian crew member who went overboard found 22 hours later
  • New Florida laws: Marriage age, opioids, mugshots
  • 'Lightning McQueen' show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019