Parasailer spotted on video with waterspout in the background

- Waterspouts were spotted off the shore of the Florida Panhandle this week and in one video posted on social media, a parasailer is not far from one of them.

The video shows a parasailer in Panama City Beach on Monday. In the same frame, a waterspout could be seen in the distance.

Andy Carrell, who posted the video, wrote in the caption: "Funnel cloud almost got a parasailer outside our condo!!"

It does not appear anyone was injured and the National Weather Service said there were no threats to land from the waterspouts, but it warns that people should take shelter when they are spotted due to the possibility of thunder or lightning nearby.

