<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="432126986" data-article-version="1.0">Pilot retiring after 35 yrs gives wings to central Florida toddler with Down syndrome</h1> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/pilot-retiring-after-35-yrs-gives-wings-to-florida-toddler-with-down-syndrome">Associated Press </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p>
<p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - An American Airlines pilot retiring after 35 years gave his wings to a Florida toddler with Down syndrome after his final flight.</p><p>Sarah and Ki Klitenick had been sitting next to the pilot's wife on a flight from Madrid to Miami earlier this month. The woman texted her husband in the cockpit, asking Captain Joe Weis to come and meet 2-year-old Ki.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjoe.weis.50%2Fvideos%2F10218822620892150%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Weis took the child on a tour of the cockpit and then pinned his wings on Ki's shirt. The token was not the commemorative ones for kids and were the captain's personal wings from the airline.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Friday that the delighted toddler clapped and said 'thank you' in sign language.

Continue reading below

Sarah Klitenick says her son can't stop talking about his new friend.

