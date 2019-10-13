Weis took the child on a tour of the cockpit and then pinned his wings on Ki's shirt. The token was not the commemorative ones for kids and were the captain's personal wings from the airline.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Friday that the delighted toddler clapped and said 'thank you' in sign language.
Sarah Klitenick says her son can't stop talking about his new friend.
Posted Oct 13 2019 03:58PM EDT
Updated Oct 13 2019 09:25PM EDT
The police chief in Boca Raton, where a mall was placed on an hours-long lockdown after reports of shots fired, says authorities found no immediate evidence of any shooting and are now treating what happened as a "suspicious incident."
Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander says authorities have since received reports that a loud noise alarmed mallgoers Sunday afternoon, causing confusion and a panic that prompted many to leave the Town Center complex quickly.
Updating-no active shooter. Report of shots fired. One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center. SWAT teams grid searching mall. If in mall shelter in place until officers reach you to evacuate you @bocapolice
Posted Oct 13 2019 03:04PM EDT
American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.
The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.
Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.
Posted Oct 12 2019 11:22PM EDT
Updated Oct 12 2019 11:41PM EDT
Family and friends of Thomas Utsey gathered Saturday to celebrate the veteran's 100th birthday.
Memories of the World War II veteran were on display at the party in Hunter's Creek.
"Flew 55 combat missions over North Africa. I enjoyed my time in the service," said Utsey, as he enjoyed his cake.