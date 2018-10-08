< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story431035177" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431035177" data-article-version="1.0">Pineapple-o-lantern: A Florida twist to a Halloween tradition</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431035177_364682916_168578";this.videosJson='[{"id":"364682916","video":"501140","title":"How%20to%20carve%20a%20pineapple-o-lantern","caption":"Creating%20a%20jack-o-lantern%20out%20of%20a%20pineapple%20is%20pretty%20simple%2C%20and%20only%20a%20few%20tools%20are%20needed.%20You%20can%20create%20any%20sort%20of%20facial%20expression%20on%20it%2C%20but%20this%20particular%20%E2%80%9Cpineapple-o-lantern%E2%80%9D%20will%20have%20a%20toothy%20grin.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2018%2F10%2F08%2FHow_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2018%2F10%2F08%2FHow_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_501140_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fpineapple-o-lantern-a-florida-twist-to-a-halloween-tradition"}},"createDate":"Oct 08 2018 01:22PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431035177_364682916_168578",video:"501140",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Creating%2520a%2520jack-o-lantern%2520out%2520of%2520a%2520pineapple%2520is%2520pretty%2520simple%252C%2520and%2520only%2520a%2520few%2520tools%2520are%2520needed.%2520You%2520can%2520create%2520any%2520sort%2520of%2520facial%2520expression%2520on%2520it%252C%2520but%2520this%2520particular%2520%25E2%2580%259Cpineapple-o-lantern%25E2%2580%259D%2520will%2520have%2520a%2520toothy%2520grin.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_501140_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"How%20to%20carve%20a%20pineapple-o-lantern-364682916",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fpineapple-o-lantern-a-florida-twist-to-a-halloween-tradition"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 02 2019 11:53AM EDT
Video Posted Oct 08 2018 01:22PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431035177").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431035177").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-431035177" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431035177-364682901"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/08/How_to_carve_a_pineapple_o_lantern_0_6170072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431035177-364682901" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - October can sometimes be dubbed as "Hotober" in Florida, so it makes more sense to add a tropical twist to Halloween traditions.

The pineapple version of a carved pumpkin face is a sweet and simple alternative to the traditional jack-o-lantern. Only a few tools are needed, and you can create any sort of facial expression. This particular "pineapple-o-lantern" will have a toothy grin.

You can watch the video above for directions; here's what you'll need to make it:

SUPPLIES:
- Pineapple
- Pineapple corer
- Knife
- LED tea lights
- Cutting board

INSTRUCTIONS:
1) Carefully cut off the top of your pineapple.
2) Use the pineapple corer to hollow out the fruit. Remove the pit with a knife. (Tip: It might be easier to remove the pit after carving the face of the pineapple. You can insert the knife through the "mouth" of the jack-o-lantern face, and carefully cut at the bottom of the hollowed out pineapple.)
3) Carve out your jack-o-lantern face in the pineapple, the same way you would with a pumpkin. (Tip: Due to its ridges, it's difficult to use a marker to draw out a design. You can try, but you may have to freehand)
4) Place an LED tea light inside your hollowed out pineapple, where the pit was removed
5) You're done! It won't last as long as pumpkins. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Florida News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/disney%20skyliner%20galxty_1570331245767.jpg_7688740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: @galxty/Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney guests evacuated from new Skyliner gondolas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World park-goers were stuck for hours aboard the Florida resort's newly launched aerial cable car system Saturday night, prompting firefighters to lift people from the gondolas to bring them back to the ground. There were no reported injuries.</p><p>Riders reported being stuck as long as three hours as rescuers worked their way up to evacuate the Disney Skyliner. Disney officials said in a statement that one of the new cable car system routes "experienced an unexpected downtime."</p><p>#disney #skyliner #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/txUiaVhjbI</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/disabled-dog-goes-missing-when-car-is-stolen-in-south-florida" title="Disabled dog missing after car stolen with pet inside in South Florida" data-articleId="431406569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/zorra%20dog%20wheelchair%20wanda%20ferrari_1570316911868.jpg_7688649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Wanda Ferrari)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disabled dog missing after car stolen with pet inside in South Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.</p><p>Wanda Ferrari said she had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she made a quick stop at a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park on October 3.</p><p>Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because her back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat when the 2005 blue Volvo S70 station wagon was taken. Her wheelchair was in the back of the vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/scientists-say-red-tide-is-back-in-florida-s-southwest-coast" title="Scientists: Red tide is back in Florida's southwest coast" data-articleId="431397032" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lawmaker_pushes_for_red_tide_study_1_7539283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lawmaker_pushes_for_red_tide_study_1_7539283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lawmaker_pushes_for_red_tide_study_1_7539283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lawmaker_pushes_for_red_tide_study_1_7539283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lawmaker_pushes_for_red_tide_study_1_7539283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists: Red tide is back in Florida's southwest coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scientists say toxic red tide is back in the waters off the Florida southwest coast after fading away earlier this year following a 15-month bloom.</p><p>Biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said Friday that samples taken from the waters off the shore of Collier County found high concentrations of the toxic algae where they also received reports of dead fish and cases of respiratory irritation.</p><p>Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and an organism called a dinoflagellate. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jacquez-welch-honored-throughout-northeast-homecoming"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/Northeast_football_community_honors_Jacq_2_7688253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Northeast_football_community_honors_Jacq_2_20191005042305"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jacquez Welch honored throughout Northeast homecoming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/floridians-received-average-17-robocalls-per-person-last-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Robocall_numbers_continue_going_up_2_7688381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Robocall_numbers_continue_going_up_2_20191005023158"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Floridians received average 17 robocalls per person last month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wwe-performance-center-superstars-rise-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_4_7688357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWE_superstars_rise_in_Orlando_4_20191005022743"/> <span class='icon'><i <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431035177'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1179436068_1570395885651_7689146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1179436068_1570395885651_7689146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1179436068_1570395885651_7689146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chris&#x20;Graythen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bridgewater's breakout lifts Saints past Bucs 31-24</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-jersey-baby-born-with-brain-outside-of-skull-believed-to-be-first-to-survive-condition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey baby born with ‘brain outside of skull' believed to be first to survive condition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/double-amputee-in-georgia-dreams-to-be-police-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Double amputee in Georgia dreams to be police officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pilot-from-tampa-killed-in-central-indiana-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/plane%20crash%20indiana%20fox%2059_1570392688299.jpeg_7689024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;59&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa doctor identified as pilot killed in Indiana plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-2-people-shot-and-killed-in-winter-haven-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 people shot and killed in Winter Haven home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa <!-- end: STORY LIST --> adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431035177'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 