<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="432125442" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 1 person injured at South Florida mall, no evidence of shooting</h1>
</header> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/police-south-florida-mall-evacuated-due-to-reports-of-shooting">FOX 13 News staff </a> Courtesy: Rachel Cohn data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-432125442-432125417"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Rachel Cohn" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Rachel Cohn</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-432125442-432125417" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/rachel_boca-raton-shooting_101319_1570996693162_7695660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 03:58PM EDT</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 09:25PM EDT</span> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-432125442").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-432125442").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-432125442" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP/FOX 13)</strong> - The police chief in Boca Raton, where a mall was placed on an hours-long lockdown after reports of shots fired, says authorities found no immediate evidence of any shooting and are now treating what happened as a "suspicious incident."</p><p>Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander says authorities have since received reports that a loud noise alarmed mallgoers Sunday afternoon, causing confusion and a panic that prompted many to leave the Town Center complex quickly.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Updating-no active shooter. Report of shots fired. One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center. SWAT teams grid searching mall. If in mall shelter in place until officers reach you to evacuate you <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bocapolice</a></p>— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice/status/1183483386607947776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Correction: One person with a POSSIBLE gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center.<br><br>SWAT teams are continuing to clear the mall and evacuate people. If you are still in the mall, please stay sheltered in place until officers evacuate you. <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BocaPolice</a></p>— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice/status/1183501662725513216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"The tips seem to center around a loud noise that occurred in the mall. We've reviewed some video at this point," Alexander said. "But we've received some video at this point that indicates a number of people turning around at one point in the food court. So something happened in the food court. The victim did not sustain a gunshot wound. At this point, we are investigating a suspicious incident as the source of loud bangs remains unknown. <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BocaPolice</a></p>— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/BocaPolice/status/1183536843083657216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 14, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"There is something that happened inside that mall today that caused people to get concerned--a lot of people at one time," he said.</p><p>Alexander spoke at a news briefing, saying most people had since left the upscale Boca Raton mall, though some were still inside Sunday evening while still awaiting evacuation by officers. SWAT officers are continuing to conduct a sweeping search of the mall, hours after the lockdown was imposed with a call for people to shelter in place.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swat Team going in for active shooter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bocaraton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bocaraton</a> <a href="https://t.co/bttJQsKLpA">pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA</a></p>— Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) <a href="https://twitter.com/umdontbejelly/status/1183461666022924288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Active shooter alert at Town Center Boca Raton. Stay safe everyone!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/towncenter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#towncenter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/towncentershooting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#towncentershooting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bocaraton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bocaraton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bocatowncentermall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bocatowncentermall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/floridashooting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#floridashooting</a> <a href="https://t.co/KXkFO1fIIH">pic.twitter.com/KXkFO1fIIH</a></p>— itsogtyler (@itsogtyler) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsogtyler/status/1183467274193293312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Florida News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Joe Weis)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pilot retiring after 35 yrs gives wings to central Florida toddler with Down syndrome</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An American Airlines pilot retiring after 35 years gave his wings to a Florida toddler with Down syndrome after his final flight.</p><p>Sarah and Ki Klitenick had been sitting next to the pilot's wife on a flight from Madrid to Miami earlier this month. The woman texted her husband in the cockpit, asking Captain Joe Weis to come and meet 2-year-old Ki.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/15-year-old-coco-gauff-beats-jelena-ostapenko-for-first-wta-title" title="15-year-old Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for first WTA title" data-articleId="432123666" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1175582306_1570993410466_7695566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1175582306_1570993410466_7695566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1175582306_1570993410466_7695566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1175582306_1570993410466_7695566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1175582306_1570993410466_7695566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for first WTA title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.</p><p>The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.</p><p>Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/wwii-veteran-in-central-florida-celebrates-100th-birthday" title="WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday" data-articleId="432077981" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Orange_County_WWII_veteran_turns_100_0_7695425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Orange_County_WWII_veteran_turns_100_0_7695425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Orange_County_WWII_veteran_turns_100_0_7695425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Orange_County_WWII_veteran_turns_100_0_7695425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Orange_County_WWII_veteran_turns_100_0_7695425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas Utsey is one of the last remaining B25 fighter pilots, his daughter says. He celebrated his 100th birthday this week in central Florida." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 35 Orlando staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 12 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 12 2019 11:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family and friends of Thomas Utsey gathered Saturday to celebrate the veteran's 100th birthday.</p><p>Memories of the World War II veteran were on display at the party in Hunter's Creek.</p><p>"Flew 55 combat missions over North Africa. I enjoyed my time in the service," said Utsey, as he enjoyed his cake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-officer-kills-woman-inside-her-home-while-8-year-old-was-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="atatiana jefferson_1571000576121.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police officer kills woman inside her home while 8-year-old was inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-woman-battles-cancer-for-2nd-time-while-raising-money-for-pediatric-cancer-patients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Woman_raises_money_for_pediatric_cancer__1_7695365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_raises_money_for_pediatric_cancer__1_20191013040151"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete woman battles cancer for 2nd time while raising money for pediatric cancer patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/wwii-veteran-in-central-florida-celebrates-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remote-area-medical-clinic-offers-free-healthcare-services-in-bradenton"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Patients_can_receive_free_medical_care_a_2_7695520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4>
<h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> 