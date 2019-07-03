< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Santa Rosa County man second in his family to catch record-setting flathead catfish

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 03 2019 03:21PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 03:23PM EDT   class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416128064").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416128064").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416128064" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOLT, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Catching record-size flathead catfish is a family affair for the Griffin's in Santa Rosa County.</p><p>Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) certified a new flathead catfish state record after Marvin Griffin reeled in the nearly 70-pound catch.</p><p>Griffin caught the flathead catfish, weighing 69.3 pounds and measuring 47 inches long, on rod and reel with live bait in the Yellow River.</p><p>The former state record weighed 63.8 pounds and was caught on the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County in 2016. Before that, Griffin's uncle, James Auston Jr. caught a state record flathead catfish in the Yellow River and held the record from 2011 until 2016.</p><p>Griffin said he and his family have been fishing the Yellow River for years and have caught "exceptionally large" catfish there before.</p> <div id='continue-text-416128064' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416128064' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416128064' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416128064', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416128064'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>He told FWC, "I wasn't expecting to catch a state record when I started fishing that day... it was the first and only fish we caught that day. I never would have been able to bring the fish into the boat without his help." </p><p>Griffin brought his catch to the FWC's Blackwater Hatchery where biologists weighed it on a certified scale.</p><p>"I have always wanted to catch a state record," said Griffin. "After my uncle caught his, I made it a mission of mine to catch my own."</p><p>FWC says flathead catfish are a non-native fish found in many Northwest Florida panhandle river systems. Their solitary lifestyle makes them more difficult to catch than other catfish. Adult flathead catfish feed primarily on live fish, crawfish, freshwater clams and mussels.</p><p>To properly certify a new Florida state record, an FWC biologist must identify the fish species and witness its weighing on a certified scale. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fireball in Florida sky was Chinese space junk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 01:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Conspiracy theorists took to social media in a flurry of excitement Wednesday after a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.</p><p>The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West after midnight and tweeted there's "no real explanation yet."</p><p>Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office joined in on the fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media that "we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/for-years-auto-collisions-have-been-the-leading-cause-of-death-of-endangered-florida-panthers" title="For years, auto collisions have been the leading cause of death of endangered Florida panthers" data-articleId="416066089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In 2018, a Florida panther and her two kittens were released back into the wild. It was the first time FWC&nbsp;rescued, rehabilitated, and released a family of endangered&nbsp;animals. (Photo credit:&nbsp;Carlton Ward Jr. in partnership with FWC)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For years, auto collisions have been the leading cause of death of endangered Florida panthers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Within the past six years, the cause of death for most Florida panthers hasn't been a natural one. </p><p>Since 2014, 190 panthers have died in Florida -- and 147 of those died because they were struck by a vehicle, according to the latest statistics by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. This means roughly only 23 percent have died from natural causes or after fighting among their species.</p><p>So far in 2019, according to FWC, there have been a total of 12 panther deaths in the state: 9 died after they were hit by a car, one died from an unknown cause, and another died following intraspecific aggression, meaning it was killed by another panther. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-inmates-clean-school-buses-before-the-start-of-the-2019-20-year" title="Florida inmates clean school buses before the start of the 2019-20 year" data-articleId="416055947" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/walton%20inmates%20clean%20buses%20main_1562153394704.jpg_7470992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Walton County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida inmates clean school buses before the start of the 2019-20 year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>School buses in one Florida county have been spruced up ahead of the upcoming school year – and the cleaning crew were made up of inmates.</p><p>In the last few weeks, Walton County Jail inmates who participate in vocational programs and work crews pressure washed, scrubbed, and shined more than 100 school buses, according to the sheriff's office. Walton County is located in the Florida Panhandle. </p><p>According to the agency, two of the incarcerated men found an Apple Watch and turned it into their work crew supervisor. 