School bus driver accused of molesting young girl in Gainesville

Posted Jun 14 2019 04:26PM EDT href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/school-bus-driver-accused-of-molesting-young-girl-in-gainesville">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412733185").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412733185").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412733185" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A 27-year-old school bus driver is accused of molesting a young girl in Florida.</p><p>Gainesville police said in an arrest report that John Albert Martin was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.</p><p>An arrest affidavit says Martin told investigators he hadn't had sex for about three years and "wasn't thinking" when he forced the child to have oral sex. Continue reading below More Florida News Stories

Florida postal worker caught on camera throwing package over fence

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 14 2019 01:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 01:34PM EDT

A postal worker in South Florida was caught on security camera throwing a package over a homeowner's fence, breaking one of the items inside.

Andres Gonzalez said it happened Tuesday at his home in Florida City, south of Miami.

"The mail lady throws away the package as if she was playing baseball," he told WSVN. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Video_shows_USPS_worker_throwing_package_0_7398298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Video_shows_USPS_worker_throwing_package_0_7398298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Video_shows_USPS_worker_throwing_package_0_7398298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Video_shows_USPS_worker_throwing_package_0_7398298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Video_shows_USPS_worker_throwing_package_0_7398298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A postal worker in South Florida was caught on security camera throwing a package over a homeowner&#39;s fence, breaking one of the items inside." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida postal worker caught on camera throwing package over fence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A postal worker in South Florida was caught on security camera throwing a package over a homeowner's fence, breaking one of the items inside.</p><p>Andres Gonzalez said it happened Tuesday at his home in Florida City, south of Miami.</p><p>"The mail lady throws away the package as if she was playing baseball," he told WSVN . "When we checked the package, that stuff was broken."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/desantis-signs-bill-banning-sanctuary-cities-in-florida" title="Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida" data-articleId="412689925" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Saying that “we’re delivering on the promises that we made to the people of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a fiercely debated bill that bans so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state. </p><p>DeSantis signed the measure (S.B. 168) during an event in Okaloosa County and was joined by the measure’s House and Senate sponsors and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Northwest Florida Republican who is a close ally of the governor.

The bill was one of the most controversial issues of the 2019 legislative session and came after DeSantis vowed during his 2018 campaign to prevent sanctuary cities.

Read the full article

Former assistant high school principal charged in co-worker's killing

By Associated Press

Posted Jun 14 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:25PM EDT

A former assistant principal has been charged with murder in the death of a co-worker at a high school in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports 39-year-old Ernest Joseph Roberts was charged Friday in the killing of 41-year-old Kameela Russell.

She was missing for more than a week until a teenager found her body on the banks of a canal near Roberts' house.

Read the full article All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former assistant high school principal charged in co-worker's killing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former assistant principal has been charged with murder in the death of a co-worker at a high school in South Florida.</p><p>The Miami Herald reports 39-year-old Ernest Joseph Roberts was charged Friday in the killing of 41-year-old Kameela Russell.</p><p>She was missing for more than a week until a teenager found her body on the banks of a canal near Roberts' house.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-karma-formerly-abandoned-belgian-malinois-gets-new-life-as-k-9-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Good_Karma__Formerly_abandoned_Belgian_M_0_7399536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Good_Karma__Formerly_abandoned_Belgian_M_0_20190614214836-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Karma: Formerly abandoned Belgian Malinois gets new life as K-9 officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-rivalry-here-brother-sister-boat-racing-team-become-one-on-the-water"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-OFFSHORE RACING SIBLINGS 5_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No rivalry here: Brother, sister boat racing team become one on the water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leyla Cox went on vacation June 5 and was expected to return on June 12. (Photo credit: Provided)" title="Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hart-promises-tempered-glass-barriers-for-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V-HART%20BUS%20SECURITY_WTVT87ed_146.mxf.00_00_14_39.Still001_1560542905371.jpg_7399285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-HART BUS SECURITY_WTVT87ed_146.mxf.00_00_14_39.Still001_1560542905371.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HART promises tempered glass barriers for bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-gets-20-years-for-beating-death-of-elderly-landscaping-client" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/CARLOS%20CORDERO%20SENTENCING%20WATTON%20DEATH_1560545129470.jpg_7399429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man gets 20 years for beating death of elderly landscaping client</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesandro-guzman-feliz-murder-verdicts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/28/guzman-feliz-nypd_1530235519848_5729719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lesandro&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Junior&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Guzman-Feliz" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 men convicted of murdering Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-rivalry-here-brother-sister-boat-racing-team-become-one-on-the-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/P-OFFSHORE%20RACING%20SIBLINGS%205_WTVT8cbb_146.mxf.00_00_18_30.Still001_1560544016691.jpg_7399410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No rivalry here: Brother, sister boat racing team become one on the water</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/school-bus-driver-accused-of-molesting-young-girl-in-gainesville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/john%20albert%20martin%20alachua_1560542552671.jpg_7399279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Alachua&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus driver accused of molesting young girl in Gainesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leyla&#x20;Cox&#x20;went&#x20;on&#x20;vacation&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;return&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 