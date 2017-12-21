Search underway for missing Titusville woman

- There are two missing person signs on the front lawn of the home where 53-year-old Timothy Upthegrove and his 51-year-old wife, Lori, were last seen. Neighbors say the couple had been arguing last weekend outside their house, located at 645 Cleveland Street.

Lori was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen by family members on Sunday at her home.

Court documents reveal that investigators found Timothy with Lori's SUV at a nearby hotel. According to police, he first told officers that he found his wife's SUV abandoned at a grocery store parking lot but later confessed that he had the vehicle the entire time.

Timothy was arrested for hurting the investigation, and police now believe his wife's disappearance is very suspicious.

He has a lengthy criminal history that includes a five year prison term felony battery in 2002, and a two year prison term for domestic violence in 2008. In that case, he was convicted for strangling his previous wife when she was ten weeks pregnant.

Lori is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-3972 or can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).