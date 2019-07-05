< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Shark tooth pulled from man's foot 25 years after bite
Posted Jul 05 2019 11:42PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> The fragment of the tooth that popped out of Weakley's foot is pictured left, alongside a photo of him from around the time the attack happened. (SWNS) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="shark_tooth_split_1562384520121.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001_7480429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416553329-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The fragment of the tooth that popped out of Weakley's foot is pictured left, alongside a photo of him from around the time the attack happened. (SWNS)" title="shark_tooth_split_1562384520121.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The fragment of the tooth that popped out of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Weakley's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Weakley's</span> foot is pictured left, alongside a photo of him from around the time the attack happened. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001_7480429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The research team's director wasn't sure they'd be able to pull enough DNA from the tiny fragment after so many years. (SWNS)" title="fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The research team's director wasn't sure they'd be able to pull enough DNA from the tiny fragment after so many years. (SWNS)" title="shark_tooth_split_1562384520121.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001_7480429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The research team's director wasn't sure they'd be able to pull enough DNA from the tiny fragment after so many years. (SWNS)" title="fangs-for-the-m-376043_1562384520001.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/shark-tooth-pulled-from-man-s-foot-25-years-after-bite" data-title="Shark tooth pulled from man's foot 25 years later" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/shark-tooth-pulled-from-man-s-foot-25-years-after-bite" addthis:title="Shark tooth pulled from man's foot 25 years later" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/florida-news/shark-tooth-pulled-from-man-s-foot-25-years-after-bite";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416553329").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416553329").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416553329" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - A shark attack is hard to forget, but one Florida man got a reminder recently in the form of a painful blister on his foot that actually contained the tip of a tooth. Jeff Weakley, who was surfing off Flager Beach in 1994 when the shark struck, said he initially thought the blister came from running.</p><p>But when he popped the blister open with a tweezer, the tooth popped out, he told SWNS. Weakley sent the tooth in to the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History, where the used DNA to determine that the tooth indeed belonged to a blacktip shark.</p><p>"I was very excited to determine the identity of the shark because I'd always been curious," Weakley, now 46, said, according to the <a href="https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/science/tooth-in-mans-foot-solves-25-year-old-shark-bite-mystery/" target="_blank">Florida Museum of Natural History</a>. He's chosen to donate the tooth rather than turn it into a pendant and said his experience did not turn him off to water sports.</p><p>"I've been lucky to have not been bitten by a dog, but I would regard that interaction I had with that shark as being no different or more destructive than a dog bite," he told the museum blog. "I certainly don't have a hatred of sharks or any feeling of vindictiveness toward them. Zookeepers say that even though they will only weigh around 8 pounds as adults, their closest living relatives are actually elephants and manatees." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brevard zoo welcomes 2 rock hyrax pups</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida zoo is welcoming two rock hyrax pups.</p><p>Brevard Zoo in Melbourne said in an email that Turnip and Radish were born on Wednesday. Zoo officials say they don't yet know the sex of the pups yet and zoo guests won't be able to see them. The zoo considers them as ambassador animals and would only be brought out for educational programs.</p><p>Rock hyraxes weigh around 8 pounds as adults.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/video-of-tourists-digging-up-turtle-nest-goes-viral" title="Video of tourists digging up turtle nest goes viral" data-articleId="416483016" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Turtle_nest_disrupted_by_tourists_0_7479055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video of tourists digging up a sea turtle nest went viral after a reporter from WSVN in Miami posted video of it online. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video of tourists digging up turtle nest goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Video of tourists digging up a sea turtle nest went viral after a reporter from WSVN in Miami posted video of it online. </p><p>The video shows people digging and standing around a taped-off nest on a Boca Raton beach on July 2nd. "You do not do this, ever!" Tweeted Andrew Dymburt along with the video. "The signage says 'do NOT TOUCH.' I watched as dozens of tourists - and a lifeguard who should know better - dug up the ENTIRE NEST.'" </p><p>It's sea turtle nesting season and the hatchlings are beginning to hatch and make their way to the water at beaches along the Florida coast.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/sweet-key-west-man-wins-july-4-key-lime-pie-eating-contest" title="Sweet! Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest" data-articleId="416396997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Key_lime_pie_eating_contest_in_Key_West_0_7477780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sweet! Key West man wins July 4 key lime pie-eating contest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.</p><p>David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch (23-centimeter) pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday's challenge. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/magnitude-71-earthquake-jolts-southern-california-a-day-after-a-large-quake-hit-region" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160137376%20THUMB_1562385331797.jpg_7480434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;walk&#x20;near&#x20;cracks&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;road&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;6&#x2e;4&#x20;magnitude&#x20;earthquake&#x20;struck&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;near&#x20;Ridgecrest&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Southern California a day after a large quake hit region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/shark-tooth-pulled-from-man-s-foot-25-years-after-bite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/shark_tooth_split_1562384520121_7480430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;fragment&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;tooth&#x20;that&#x20;popped&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;Weakley&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;foot&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;him&#x20;from&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;time&#x20;the&#x20;attack&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shark tooth pulled from man's foot 25 years after bite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-desperate-for-answers-after-tampa-woman-dies-in-brazil" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tampa_family_demanding_answers_following_8_7480392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tampa_family_demanding_answers_following_8_7480392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tampa_family_demanding_answers_following_8_7480392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tampa_family_demanding_answers_following_8_7480392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tampa_family_demanding_answers_following_8_7480392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family desperate for answers after Tampa woman dies in Brazil</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-business-owner-sees-influx-of-counterfeit-bills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bay Area business owner sees influx of counterfeit bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-versus-cops-officers-play-basketball-with-summer-camp-children-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids versus cops: Officers play basketball with summer camp children in Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories 