class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-432074924-432057699"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-432074924-432057699" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Joseph-Stream-_1570934480004_7695420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/sheriff-florida-man-traveled-to-meet-underage-girl-for-sex-met-by-her-parents-instead">FOX 35 Orlando staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 12 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script PALATKA, Fla. (FOX 35) - A Flagler County man is behind bars for attempting to lure a teenage girl for sex. Instead, he was greeted by her parents. (FOX 35)</strong> - A Flagler County man is behind bars for attempting to lure a teenage girl for sex. Instead, he was greeted by her parents.</p><p>The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigating Joseph Stream, 27, after the 16-year-old girl's parents found out he was messaging her through Facebook messenger to solicit sex, <a href="https://www.ajc.com/news/national/florida-man-travels-minutes-meet-year-old-instead-met-girls-parents-police/LCog6QofupwUaYGptVFC2J/" target="_blank">AJC reports</a>.</p><p>Stream, thinking he was talking with the teenage girl, drove from Palm Coast to East Palatka with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with her, according to authorities.</p><p>When he pulled up to the Raceway gas station in Palatka, he was met by the girl's parents and deputies. </p><p>Stream was arrested. He's charged with two counts of traveling to meet a child for sexual purposes and one count of using a communication device to facilitate a felony. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/wwii-veteran-in-central-florida-celebrates-100th-birthday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-k9-titan-back-on-the-job-6-months-after-being-shot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/K9%20titan%20back%20to%20work_1570937446866.jpg_7695435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete K9 Titan back on the job, 6 months after being shot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/namestnikov-scores-2-senators-beat-lightning-4-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/GettyImages-1175478953_1570936092669_7695423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andre&#x20;Ringuette&#x2f;NHLI&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Namestnikov scores 2, Senators beat Lightning 4-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-gunman-after-teenager-shot-outside-grocery-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/tampa%20fat%20boy%20grocery%20shooting%20suspect_1570935490902.jpg_7695422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa police search for gunman after teenager shot outside grocery store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/temperatures-in-denver-drop-from-83-to-19-degrees-in-18-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Shoveling-snow-photo_1570934793557_7695421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 