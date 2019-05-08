An Orange County man is thrilled to be reunited with his motorcycle, just hours after it was stolen.

Chris Rodrigues says his $2,500 bike was stolen early Wednesday morning, but a few hours later, he was shocked to see it on his television. It was during news coverage of a police pursuit in East Orlando , when Rodrigues noticed the bike being chased look awfully similar to his.

“Seen the color bike and said that kind of looks like my bike, I look at it a little more, it’s definitely my bike,” said Rodrigues.