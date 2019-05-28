< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/sheriff-warns-customers-florida-drug-house-is-closed-for-business" data-title="Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/sheriff-warns-customers-florida-drug-house-is-closed-for-business" addthis:title="Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409281582.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409281582");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409281582-409281598"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409281582-409281598" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 28 2019 05:16AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:22AM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - The sheriff of one Florida county wanted to deter potential customers after arresting a drug dealer, officials said.</p><p>On Friday, Flagler County deputies arrested 36-year-old Jamie Bullock after obtaining a search warrant for her home at 160 Lantana Avenue in Flagler Beach. They said they discovered Bullock was selling cocaine from the home.</p><p>Detectives said Bullock had other narcotics and faced several charges including possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. After her arrest, a sign from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was posted in front of the home saying, “This drug house closed for business.” Just beneath it read, "By: Sheriff Rick Staly."</p><p>Officials said it is not the first time Bullock was arrested on a similar allegation. A search warrant was issued for her home in December 2018 after learning she may have been selling drugs at the same home address. Since then, detectives said she resumed selling drugs from the home. </p><p>“She had a chance to clean up her act but she went right back to selling poison,” <a href="https://www.facebook.com/notes/flagler-county-sheriffs-office/another-drug-house-closed-for-business/1265295926978603/">Sheriff Staly said in a statement</a>. “Great work by our detectives and the Flagler Beach Police Department for staying on top of this drug house and shutting it down. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-spends-off-days-cleaning-veterans-headstones-1" title="Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A north Florida mailman spends his Sundays cleaning veterans' headstones at rundown cemeteries.</p><p>On Memorial Day weekend, 60-year-old Clarence Hollowell was at the Old City Cemetery in Springfield near Jacksonville. Here he cleaned the headstones of Capt. S. L. Tibbitts and 1st Lt. Joseph H. Huau. Once he finishes, he writes their names on a sheet of paper and does some detective work to learn about them.</p><p>Hollowell tells The Florida Times-Union he comes from a military family and served in the U.S. Army. He says cleaning veterans' graves helps the community and gives him a project.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/girl-11-recovering-after-pygmy-rattlesnake-bite" title="Girl, 11, recovering after pygmy rattlesnake bite" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/Girl_bitten_by_pygmy_rattlesnake_0_7316878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/Girl_bitten_by_pygmy_rattlesnake_0_7316878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/Girl_bitten_by_pygmy_rattlesnake_0_7316878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/Girl_bitten_by_pygmy_rattlesnake_0_7316878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/Girl_bitten_by_pygmy_rattlesnake_0_7316878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 11, recovering after pygmy rattlesnake bite</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 11-year-old Florida girl is recovering after being bitten on the foot by a venomous snake during a holiday weekend camping trip.</p><p>Kelly Bajek said her family was camping at Blue Spring State Park on Sunday night, when daughter Abigail was walking down a trail to the spring. That’s when Kelly said Abigail yelled out that a snake bit her.</p><p>Abigail’s mother snapped a picture of a small pygmy rattlesnake slithering away from her daughter, who hadn’t even seen the snake before being bitten on the foot. The family called 911 and said they used the picture to help identify the snake to park rangers and paramedics.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/coast-guard-cutter-returns-to-florida-after-pacific-drug-patrol" title="Coast Guard cutter back in Florida after Pacific drug patrol" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7lahVSX4AIYn12_1558976472385_7315938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7lahVSX4AIYn12_1558976472385_7315938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7lahVSX4AIYn12_1558976472385_7315938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7lahVSX4AIYn12_1558976472385_7315938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/D7lahVSX4AIYn12_1558976472385_7315938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USCG photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coast Guard cutter back in Florida after Pacific drug patrol</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Valiant has returned to its home port at Naval Station Mayport after a nine-week counter-drug patrol in the eastern Pacific.</p><p>The agency announced Monday that the crew patrolled over 14,000 nautical miles in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force South.</p><p>While on patrol, the crew interdicted two go-fast smuggling boats, seized 2,718 pounds of cocaine worth over $41 million and captured three suspected drug smugglers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/breast-milk-donation-sites-open-in-tampa-clearwater"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-BREAST MILK BANK 10_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Breast milk donation sites open in Tampa, Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/recent-grads-who-died-in-peru-remembered-for-expansion-of-toy-donation-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/peru%20kids%20killed%2010pkg_WTVT1f6f_186.mp4.00_00_29_10.Still002_1559009997575.jpg_7317153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="peru kids killed 10pkg_WTVT1f6f_186.mp4.00_00_29_10.Still002_1559009997575.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Recent grads who died in Peru remembered for expansion of toy donation program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viral-photo-shows-child-cling-to-marietta-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/P%20DUI%20CHILD%20IN%20CAR%206P_00.00.00.00_1558997983316.png_7316750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DUI CHILD IN CAR 6P_00.00.00.00_1558997983316.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Viral photo shows child cling to Marietta officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/23-years-later-widow-still-opposes-parole-for-husband-s-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lolita Barthel" title="still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>23 years later, widow still opposes parole for husband's killer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 