- It appears wild animal traps and snack machines have more in common than one might think.

A spring-loaded door stands between the outside world and the treats inside. If you're brave enough to go inside, there's no getting out.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies posted a warning on Facebook, letting would-be snack burglars know the dangers of vending machines after a raccoon became stuck in one at Pine Ridge High School.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the sheriff's office said in a post with photos of the raccoon inside the glass cage.

The raccoon appeared to have climbed the shelves inside what he likely thought was a treasure chest of treats, but he realized the trap closed behind him, and he could not get out.

The sheriff's office did not say whether the snack bandit chowed down on any goodies before they arrived.

Facebook users pointed out this may not have been his first offense.

"Probably a repeat offender, I would bond him out with conditions of [an] ankle monitor and home arrest," commented Wayne.

"And he even wore a mask!" Susan added.

Others defended the hungry animal.

"How much is bail ill pay it," Anthony said.

"He was bonded out on 1 bag of Lays Potato Chips and a Mars Bar," Barbara said.

And Todd said what every Floridian was thinking: "Being that this is in Florida, I was expecting an alligator and not a raccoon."

Sheriff's deputies were able to let the little guy out. He made a safe getaway.