The sheriff's office did not say whether the snack bandit chowed down on any goodies before they arrived.
Facebook users pointed out this may not have been his first offense.
"Probably a repeat offender, I would bond him out with conditions of [an] ankle monitor and home arrest," commented Wayne.
"And he even wore a mask!" Susan added.
Others defended the hungry animal.
"How much is bail ill pay it," Anthony said.
"He was bonded out on 1 bag of Lays Potato Chips and a Mars Bar," Barbara said.
And Todd said what every Floridian was thinking: "Being that this is in Florida, I was expecting an alligator and not a raccoon."
Sheriff's deputies were able to let the little guy out. He made a safe getaway.
Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom.Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter! pic.twitter.com/BAvqnpxmhw— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019
The federal government is proposing to strip the tiny Key deer of its endangered species status despite what environmentalists say are continuing threats to the animal due to development in the Florida Keys, its only known habitat.
The deer is America's smallest, growing to about 30 inches at the shoulder, and has become a tourist attraction in the Keys. Its numbers are currently estimated at about 600, up from as low as a couple dozen in the 1950s.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says its studies show there are no more significant threats to the deer, and has set a public forum on Aug. 22 in the Keys on removing the deer from the Endangered Species List. Environmental groups say stripping the deer of endangered status would leave it at the mercy of further human development and sea level rise.
Authorities say a Florida man fled into an unfinished attic with a toddler where he used the child as a human shield from police dogs.
39-year-old Lawrence Kiehart was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
A Brevard County Sheriff's report says deputies were responding to a restraining order violation when they found Kiehart, a woman and the toddler outside a home.
A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?
A little-known state website can fill parents in if a teacher who has a checkered past.
The database at www.myfloridateacher.com/discipline lets you search teachers by name and county. Any disciplinary action, going back decades, will pop up.