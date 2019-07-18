< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Some Fla. GOP leaders criticize chant; others stay silent Some Fla. GOP leaders criticize chant; others stay silent US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) By Ana Ceballos, The News Service of Florida
Posted Jul 18 2019 04:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 04:47PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - Florida Republican leaders were mostly silent Thursday when asked about a “Send her back!” chant at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump. But once the president disavowed the chant, some GOP elected officials spoke out against it.</p><p>U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said the chant, which was targeted Wednesday at Somalia-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was “grotesque,” and that it was “wrong” for Trump to tweet on Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to the countries “from which they came from.” Omar was one of the four congresswomen.</p><p>But Rubio, a Miami-Dade County Republican, also attacked progressive politicians and the media amid the uproar about the chant.</p><p>“The left wing politicians and many in the media demanding outrage are self-righteous,” Rubio tweeted Thursday. “And the ‘outrage and response’ cycle allows for only two sides and demands you to pick a side or else. He added that the situation has turned into a “dialogue about personalities, rather than policy,” which is what he would rather see.</p><p>Trump said Thursday he “was not happy” about the chant, which was shouted by a crowd at a campaign rally in North Carolina. Before Trump made his statement, two GOP members of the Florida House criticized the chant.</p><p>“Chanting ‘Send her back’ towards a Congresswoman (or any American) is racist. POTUS when he heard it should have put a stop to it. This election should be about the issues, not trying to further divide our country,” state Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, tweeted early Thursday morning.</p><p>State Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, said that even though he disagrees with the beliefs of Omar, chanting “Send her back!” is “not the American answer.” In a “free republic,” he said, the appropriate response is “advocating against her dangerous beliefs and beating her at the ballot box.”</p><p>“The love of and belief in America has nothing to do with where someone was born, what ethnicity they are, or any other demographic; it has only to do with a belief in and commitment to freedom,” Grant told the News Service. “Anything less is an affront to freedom and a betrayal of this nation’s core.”</p><p>Also criticizing the chant before the president disavowed it was Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican.</p><p>In a Facebook message, Gimenez said he was “particularly disturbed” by campaign rally chants. He added that “any president from any political persuasion should not tolerate that type of behavior.”</p><p>“We should be able to discuss ideas and disagree on them. Whether a U.S. citizen was born in this country or came here (as I did as a child or arrived as an adult) and became a U.S. citizen by choice is immaterial,” Gimenez said.</p><p>Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose successful campaign last year was bolstered by the endorsement of Trump, did not comment on the president’s Sunday tweet and the subsequent chant.</p><p>“Governor DeSantis is focused on the issues that the voters of Florida entrusted him to oversee and the priorities related to the governance of Florida,” Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for the governor said when asked for comment.</p><p>Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who doubles as the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, did not respond to requests for comment.</p><p>The silence from the governor and Gruters, who remains a staunch ally of the president, irked some Democrats.</p><p>“The president endorsed him (DeSantis), helped him win his primary, campaigned with him, kicked off an event in Orlando that he was part of. And literally has nothing to say,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said in a text message.</p><p>State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said “silence is complicity” in this situation.</p><p>“Every Floridian regardless of political party, but especially Republican elected leaders, have a moral responsibility to speak out against the president’s dangerous, un-American and racist attacks,” Smith said in a text message.</p><p>Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, said Republicans have an “obligation to call this kind of hate out when they see it.”</p><p>“By not speaking out about these comments, you are telling every Florida immigrant they are not welcome here,” Rizzo said in a prepared statement Thursday.</p><p>On Tuesday, Florida members of the U.S. House were forced to take a stance on the president’s Sunday tweet, which has been widely denounced as racist. In a measure passed mostly along party lines, the House voted to condemn Trump’s comment as racist. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/fort-lauderdale-residents-may-be-without-water-for-24-hours-due-to-water-main-damage" title="Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage" data-articleId="418911820" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/still-2019-07-18-15h55m07s700_1563479759096_7532526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/still-2019-07-18-15h55m07s700_1563479759096_7532526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/still-2019-07-18-15h55m07s700_1563479759096_7532526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/still-2019-07-18-15h55m07s700_1563479759096_7532526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/still-2019-07-18-15h55m07s700_1563479759096_7532526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities were told Thursday to not expect running water for at least 24 hours. </p><p>A water main was damaged Wednesday night, according to city officials . During construction, contractors apparently struck a 42-inch water main near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.</p><p>City officials said the water supply from their well fields was shut off during repairs. The damaged water main supplies water from the those well fields to the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/-chance-the-snapper-to-live-out-his-life-at-florida-alligator-farm" title="'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm" data-articleId="418862129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/_Chance_the_Snapper__to_live_out_his_lif_0_7530889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/_Chance_the_Snapper__to_live_out_his_lif_0_7530889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/_Chance_the_Snapper__to_live_out_his_lif_0_7530889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/_Chance_the_Snapper__to_live_out_his_lif_0_7530889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/_Chance_the_Snapper__to_live_out_his_lif_0_7530889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's time to say goodbye. The Humboldt Park alligator is leaving Chicago Thursday and heading to Florida. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's time to say goodbye. The Humboldt Park alligator is leaving Chicago Thursday and heading to Florida. </p><p>The alligator known to some as "Chance the Snapper" is set to live out the rest of his life at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, which is known for its animal conservation work. </p><p>It is also the business headquarters for Frank Robb, the man also known as "Gator Robb" who caught the reptile Tuesday in the Humboldt Park lagoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-schools-will-teach-students-signs-of-mental-illness" title="Florida: Schools will teach students signs of mental illness" data-articleId="418713106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida: Schools will teach students signs of mental illness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Public schools will be required to teach students at least five hours of mental health instruction beginning in 6th grade, under a mandate approved by the state Board of Education Wednesday and hailed by Florida's top educator as a “life saver.”</p><p>Education officials proposed the change to the statewide school curriculum in June, following discussions with First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has made the mental health issue one of her top priorities.</p><p>The new requirement will require students to take courses aimed at helping them to identify the signs and symptoms of mental illness, find resources if they are battling with depression or other issues, and teach them how to help peers who are struggling with a mental health disorder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div 