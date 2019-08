- The USDA has approved the early release of SNAP benefits through Florida's Department of Children and Families to help families prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

September food assistance benefits will be released to all 67 counties included in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 19-190 declaring a state of emergency.

Residents who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 1 and September 14 will be able to access their benefits Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon.

The Department of Children and Families said this is an early release of regular benefits, not a distribution of additional funds.

DCF requested the waiver from the USDA after the governor issued the state of emergency order.

In a press release, DCF said, "With the full support of Governor DeSantis and President Donald Trump, the waiver was approved in less than 24 hours."

Updated information can be found on the DCF website and social media accounts.

