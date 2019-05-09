NBC 2 in Fort Myers showed a crew in a bucket hoisted up toward the bobcat and poking at it with a stick to gently coax it down. Eventually, it climbed down the tall pole slowly and safely, and when it hit the ground, took off running back into the brush on the other side of the fence.
Posted May 09 2019 04:06PM EDT
Florida has a reputation for wacky and weird stories, often committed by the ever-popular "Florida Man."
Now the Sunshine State's favorite son is getting even more of a spotlight: his very own TV show.
Oxygen Network announced it will develop a series based on the strange crimes that always seem to happen in Florida.
Posted May 09 2019 10:48AM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 11:09AM EDT
A Northern California man who police say faked his own suicide to avoid jail for child sexual assault and pornography has been arrested in Florida.
The Enterprise-Record reported Tuesday 58-year-old Michael Manning, of Chico, California, was arrested in Monroe County, Florida.
Chico police say that Manning had a hearing scheduled on Oct. 6, 2016, to be sentenced on child sexual abuse, child pornography and other charges but he didn't show up.
Posted May 08 2019 09:35PM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 09:39PM EDT
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed Tyndall Air Force Base will be rebuilt after sustaining massive damage in Hurricane Michael, and he will approve the state’s request to boost federal funding for storm recovery in Northwest Florida.
Trump, during a campaign rally in Panama City Beach, said the federal reimbursement levels for hurricane recovery in the region will be boosted from 75 percent to 90 percent “in many circumstances.”
“We will never, ever leave your side,” Trump said following chants of “USA” and “four more years” from a crowd at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. “We’ve already given you billions of dollars, and there is a lot more coming.”