href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/stress-management-important-for-weathering-the-storm">Stress management important for weathering the storm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses">Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm">Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex">1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/stress-management-important-for-weathering-the-storm">Stress management important for weathering the storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses">Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm">Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex">1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/actress-valerie-harper-known-for-rhoda-mary-tyler-moore-show-dies-at-80">Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Rhoda,' ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rescue-crews-ready-to-roll-out-as-storm-rolls-in">Rescue crews ready to roll out as storm rolls in</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426068823" data-article-version="1.0">State could step in to protect Key deer if they are removed from endangered species list</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/state-could-step-in-to-protect-key-deer-if-they-are-removed-from-endangered-species-list">News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426068823-426068900"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426068823-426068900" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-671300200_1567028228719_7622876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/federal-government-suggests-taking-key-deer-off-endangered-list"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Key deer may be taken off endangered list</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/balloon-releases-pose-threat-to-wildlife-experts-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Officials__Stop_releasing_balloons_2_7574979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Balloon releases pose threat to wildlife, experts</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/for-years-auto-collisions-have-been-the-leading-cause-of-death-of-endangered-florida-panthers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/florida%20panther%202018_1562161544330.jpg_7471925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Most panther deaths caused by auto crashes</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida will use state rules to protect Key deer <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/federal-government-suggests-taking-key-deer-off-endangered-list" target="_blank">if the animals are removed from the federal endangered species list</a>, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. </p><p>However, the species will have to also undergo further review to receive continued state protection, Sutton said. </p><p>“We are prepared and ready to implement our state rules to ensure there are no gaps in protection for the long-term survival of the Florida Key deer,” Sutton wrote Monday.</p><p>Rubio had asked Sutton last week for state assistance after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a national work plan to downlist and delist species, including delisting the Key deer, a small subspecies of the North American whitetail deer.</p><p>In a letter, Rubio, R-Fla., expressed concern about the survival of the Key deer, as well as their “value to the region’s tourism-driven and environmentally-conscious” economy.</p> <div id='continue-text-426068823' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426068823' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426068823' already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Federal protections under the Endangered Species Act "have proven essential to the recovery of iconic species in Florida, such as the American alligator and bald eagle, and have staved off the extinction of many others, including the Florida manatee, Florida panther, and American crocodile," Rubio said.</p><p>The senator suggested that Key deer be included in Florida’s imperiled species management plan. </p><p>Sutton wrote that if Key deer were delisted by the federal government, they would immediately retain full state protections, as an evaluation process would be conducted to determine future conservation.</p><p>“The evaluation of available science is done by a team of commission appointed experts from across the state and nation, and the results are peer reviewed before being presented to the commission to make a final listing determination,” Sutton wrote.</p><p>Sutton noted that the commission, class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/some-september-snap-benefits-being-released-early-ahead-of-dorian" title="September SNAP benefits being released early for some Floridians ahead of Dorian" data-articleId="426450795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>September SNAP benefits being released early for some Floridians ahead of Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The USDA has approved the early release of SNAP benefits through Florida's Department of Children and Families to help families prepare for Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>September food assistance benefits will be released to all 67 counties included in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 19-190 declaring a state of emergency.</p><p>Residents who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 1 and September 14 will be able to access their benefits Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/electric-crew-heading-to-florida-in-advance-of-hurricane-dorian-crashes-in-tennessee" title="Electric crew heading to Florida in advance of Hurricane Dorian crashes in Tennessee" data-articleId="426421722" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/knoxville%20utility%20truck%20crash_1567202031571.jpg_7627815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/knoxville%20utility%20truck%20crash_1567202031571.jpg_7627815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/knoxville%20utility%20truck%20crash_1567202031571.jpg_7627815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/knoxville%20utility%20truck%20crash_1567202031571.jpg_7627815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/knoxville%20utility%20truck%20crash_1567202031571.jpg_7627815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Knoxville Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Electric crew heading to Florida in advance of Hurricane Dorian crashes in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A utility truck on its way to Florida for Hurricane Dorian flipped over a guardrail on an overpass in Tennessee, sending two people to the hospital.</p><p>The Knoxville Police Department said the Pike Electric truck was traveling southbound on I-75 when it left the roadway and crashed onto the street below the overpass.</p><p>Both the driver and passenger were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/orphaned-manatee-will-be-bottle-fed-every-3-hours-to-put-on-weight-at-seaworld" title="Orphaned manatee will be bottle fed every 3 hours to put on weight at SeaWorld" data-articleId="426190091" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/bottle-feeding%20manatee_1567093952221.jpg_7624790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/bottle-feeding%20manatee_1567093952221.jpg_7624790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/bottle-feeding%20manatee_1567093952221.jpg_7624790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/bottle-feeding%20manatee_1567093952221.jpg_7624790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/bottle-feeding%20manatee_1567093952221.jpg_7624790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: SeaWorld Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orphaned manatee will be bottle fed every 3 hours to put on weight at SeaWorld</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A baby manatee -– barely a month old – was orphaned, and now has a new home at SeaWorld Orlando.</p><p>The theme park officials said he was brought to them a few weeks ago after Florida Fish and Wildlife experts found him in the Daytona area – weighing only 50 pounds making it underweight. Typically, a calf should weigh between 60 to 70 pounds, according to SeaWorld Orlando .</p><p>The rescued calf is being bottle fed every three hours, which have been documented in adorable photos shared by the theme park. It recently weighed in at 54 pounds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/stress-management-important-for-weathering-the-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Crisis_center__Storm_stress_can_be_overw_8_7628318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crisis_center__Storm_stress_can_be_overw_8_20190831024648"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stress management important for weathering the storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-DORIAN_ HOTELS 11 _WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-TREE TRIMMING 10_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_20190831024443"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/labor-day-turning-into-a-letdown-for-beach-businesses" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/P-DORIAN_%20HOTELS%2011%20_WTVT54b3_146.mxf.00_01_26_43.Still002_1567219850433.jpg_7628231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dead-trees-loose-limbs-can-be-deadly-during-a-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/V-TREE%20TRIMMING%2010_WTVT549d_146.mxf.00_00_00_00.Still001_1567219847739.jpg_7628229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dead trees, loose limbs can be deadly during a storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-beat-indians-4-0-in-matchup-of-playoff-contenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1950-era-black-cemetery-discovered-under-robles-park-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/First_Black_cemetery_discovered_under_Ro_7_7628414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1950-era Black cemetery discovered under Robles Park complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/some-september-snap-benefits-being-released-early-ahead-of-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/SNAP%20supplemental_nutrition_assistance_program_logo_1567213141445.jpg_7627987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>September SNAP benefits being released early for some Floridians ahead of Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 