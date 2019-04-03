< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-04-03

State officials prepare for hemp industry State officials prepare for hemp industry

By The News Service of Florida

Posted Jun 24 2019 03:20PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414455754-398555309" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/still-2019-04-03-15h51m58s526_1554321207625_6978159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/state-officials-prepare-for-hemp-industry">The News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/05/GettyImages-463571098_1549385756636_6719718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New crops proposed after destructive hurricane</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - With Gov. Ron DeSantis facing a deadline this week to act on the bill, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a final public workshop Monday as it prepares to carry out a measure that would lead to a state hemp program.</p><p>The bill (SB 1020) would require the department to create a regulatory framework to address issues such as the licensing of growers and where hemp could be cultivated. DeSantis has until Saturday to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.</p><p>The Legislature passed the bill to take advantage of a 2018 federal law that legalized industrial hemp as an agricultural product. With hemp able to be used in numerous products, supporters contend it could be a boon for the state.</p><p>In addition to the workshop Monday in Tallahassee, the department held similar meetings last week in Broward County and Tampa.</p><p>"We have had such diversity," Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. "We have had farmers. We have had entrepreneurs. We have had people from other states who want to partner with us. So, what we have heard is more of a different attitude. "What if this happens, or what is the problem here, and how are we going to address those? 