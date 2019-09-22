< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Survey: 8,000 turtle nests washed out by Dorian in Florida

(FWC)

By Associated Press 

Posted Sep 22 2019 06:33PM EDT

Updated Sep 22 2019 09:10PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429891445-429891420"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FWC)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(FWC)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429891445-429891420" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/sea%20turtle%20nest_1449694002350_600800_ver1.0_2560_1440_1569191548240.jpg_7670812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FWC)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(FWC)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/survey-finds-8000-turtle-nests-washed-out-by-dorian-in-florida">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 06:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-429891445").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-429891445").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429891445" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Scientists say Hurricane Dorian washed out to sea more than 8,000 sea turtle nests from a Florida wildlife refuge.</p><p>The University of Central Florida said Friday that a recent survey conducted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach shows the storm that brushed Florida's east coast earlier this month washed away 45% of green turtle nests.</p><p>Researchers say other turtle species dodged a bullet because the peak of their seasons passed before the storm, unlike green turtles. Dorian washed away 20% or 2,260 of the loggerhead nests from this season, and one leatherback nest.</p><p>But the turtles aren't doomed. More Florida News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/broward%20sheriff%20scott%20israel%203_1569433869532.jpg_7675669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senate official recommends reinstating suspended Broward sheriff Scott Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida Senate official is recommending that the sheriff suspended over his handling of shootings at a Parkland high school and the Fort Lauderdale airport should be reinstated.</p><p>Senate special master Dudley Goodlette was appointed by the Senate to look into the suspension process. In a report released Wednesday, Goodlette said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to prove the charges in suspending former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.</p><p>Israel was suspended in January after intense criticism, particularly over his handling of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/petitions-circulating-to-legalize-marijuana-in-florida" title="Petitions circulating to legalize marijuana in Florida" data-articleId="430231030" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/New_push_to_legalize_recreational_mariju_0_7674667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/New_push_to_legalize_recreational_mariju_0_7674667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/New_push_to_legalize_recreational_mariju_0_7674667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/New_push_to_legalize_recreational_mariju_0_7674667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/New_push_to_legalize_recreational_mariju_0_7674667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There is a petition circulating to legalize recreational pot in the Sunshine State.  Make it Legal Florida says voters should ultimately decide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Petitions circulating to legalize marijuana in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many local residents opened their mailboxes this week to find a leaflet asking for their signature to get legal marijuana on the 2020 ballot in Florida. The mailers are part of a petition drive organized by Make it Legal Florida. </p><p>Group leader Nick Hansen said the group just got their petition language approved by the state last month, and in the last 2 weeks have begun circulating the petition in the community.</p><p>Along with physical, hired petition takers posting up at concerts and special events, Make it Legal is also sending out mailers, text messages, and making calls to urge voters to sign. The mailers, sent to some voters, come with a mail-in petition attached and their info filled out already. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/photo-of-young-man-praying-over-florida-deputy-goes-viral" title="Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral" data-articleId="430214477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/JUSTINE%20TUCKER_praying%20over%20deputy_092419_1569349951033.png_7673836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/JUSTINE%20TUCKER_praying%20over%20deputy_092419_1569349951033.png_7673836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/JUSTINE%20TUCKER_praying%20over%20deputy_092419_1569349951033.png_7673836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/JUSTINE%20TUCKER_praying%20over%20deputy_092419_1569349951033.png_7673836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/JUSTINE%20TUCKER_praying%20over%20deputy_092419_1569349951033.png_7673836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Justine Tucker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 06:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An image of young man praying over a Florida deputy is warming hearts around the nation.</p><p>Justine Tucker, the wife of the deputy, said that on Saturday night, a young man named Juan came up to their table at Zaxby's. He asked her husband Cameron, who is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, if he could pray over him and for his protection. </p><p>She added that "after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 