Teen killed after struck by boat propeller in Florida Keys

Posted: Sep 03 2018 07:22AM EDT

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a boat propeller in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the Fort Myers boy was in a channel between Cudjoe Key and Summerland Key Sunday afternoon when he was struck in the head by the propeller. Deputies received the report around 12:30 p.m.

The boy was taken by boat to a Cudjoe Key resort, where paramedics were waiting. He went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the death.

