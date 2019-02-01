< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hangers once used to keep aircraft out of the elements now lie scattered across the flight line following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. U.S. Air Force photo. Hangers once used to keep aircraft out of the elements now lie scattered across the flight line following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. U.S. Air Force photo. Hangers once used to keep aircraft out of the elements now lie scattered across the flight line following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. U.S. Air Force photo. Hangers once used to keep aircraft out of the elements now lie scattered across the flight line following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. U.S. Air Force photo. Hangers once used to keep aircraft out of the elements now lie scattered across the flight line following Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. U.S. Air Force photo. Tyndall AFB rebuilding effort spurs optimism

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida

Posted Aug 14 2019 04:36PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 04:46PM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - A "bigger and more active" Tyndall Air Force Base could emerge after the facility was ravaged 10 months ago by Hurricane Michael --- assuming federal money and squadron plans remain on schedule.</p><p>Col. Brian Laidlaw, commander of the 325th Fighter Wing Air Combat Command at the Northwest Florida base, said Wednesday a $3 billion recovery plan recently submitted to Congress will take five to seven years to complete. But he said officials remain optimistic as restoration timelines have been met or exceeded so far and nearly 75 percent of the personnel is back doing assigned missions.</p><p>"A lot of things that we have done for a long time at Tyndall we will continue to do," Laidlaw told U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during a hearing at Gulf Coast State College about the impact of Hurricane Michael on small businesses and workforce housing.</p><p>Rubio noted the economic damage to Homestead caused by Hurricane Andrew in 1992, including the loss of a Major League Baseball spring training facility and a downgrade of Homestead Air Force Base. He said the Tyndall recovery needs Congress to get a spending bill completed in September.</p><p>"If what the Air Force is asking for happens, Tyndall won't just be as good as it used to be, it's going to be better," Rubio said.</p> <div id='continue-text-423798249' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-423798249' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423798249' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423798249', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423798249'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Designated funding would also get rid of lingering uncertainty about the base's future.</p><p>"It's not just about arguing, ‘Will Tyndall still be here?' Tyndall will be bigger and more active than it used to be," Rubio said. "And it will have a crucial role for our national security that makes it the place that you can't get rid of it."</p><p>That would be a big plus for a region that sustained massive damage in the Category 5 Hurricane Michael, which made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach. Before the storm, the base employed about 11,000 military and civilian workers and was estimated to have an economic impact of $596 million a year.</p><p>Laidlaw said the influx of construction work should have about $1 billion worth of economic impact in the region this year.</p><p><strong>PREVIOUS: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/tyndall-air-force-base-hurricane-michael-four-months">After hurricane, Tyndall Air Force Base slowly rebuilds with eyes on the future</a></strong></p><p>Overall, the storm caused 50 deaths, led to more than $6.9 billion in insured losses and caused $1.49 billion in damages to Florida agriculture, <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-timber-damage-hurricane-michael">mostly to the timber industry</a>.</p><p>At Tyndall outside Panama City, a big factor in the optimism is support for plans to bring three squadrons of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the base by 2023, replacing F-22s that were moved out following the storm.</p><p>Vice President Mike Pence tweeted last week that plans remain in place for the base to receive the three F-35 squadrons.</p><p>"After Hurricane Michael destroyed Tyndall Air Force Base in October, I promised, on behalf of Donald Trump, that our admin would rebuild team Tyndall," Pence <a href="https://twitter.com/VP/status/1158772547745435650">tweeted on Aug. 6</a>. "I'm proud to announce we can rebuild the F35s by 2023! This is how we keep America's great Air Force lethal and ready!"</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">After Hurricane Michael destroyed Tyndall Air Force Base in October, I promised, on behalf of <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a>, that our Admin would rebuild <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamTyndall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamTyndall</a>. I'm proud to announce we can rebuild the F35s by 2023! This is how we keep America's great <a href="https://twitter.com/usairforce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usairforce</a> lethal & ready!</p>— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) <a href="https://twitter.com/VP/status/1158772547745435650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The F-35 squadrons, along with efforts to land the MQ-9 Reaper Wing, would each add between 1,200 and 1,800 additional employees, Laidlaw said.</p><p>Either would replace what was lost with the relocation of the F-22s.</p><p>As part of the rebuilding effort and federal funding request, Laidlaw said the work includes hurricane-resilient designs implemented throughout South Florida after Andrew.</p><p>"We have baked all of those lessons learned into the project list that we built," Laidlaw said.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/12/Walking_into_damaged_Chapel_2_0_6752823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017";this.videosJson='[{"id":"389030729","video":"535421","title":"Walking%20into%20damaged%20Chapel%202","caption":"Here%27s%20the%20view%20as%20you%20walk%20into%20Tyndall%20Air%20Force%20Base%27s%20Chapel%202%2C%20still%20damaged%20from%20Hurricane%20Michael%20four%20months%20ago.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F02%2F12%2FWalking_into_damaged_Chapel_2_0_6752823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F02%2F12%2FWalking_into_damaged_Chapel_2_535421_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1644611085%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DEQDy4Y3ycvV62BgGSmEaaCF8d2E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Ftyndall-afb-rebuilding-effort-spurs-optimism"}},"createDate":"Feb 12 2019 03:25PM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423798249_389030729_172017",video:"535421",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/12/Walking_into_damaged_Chapel_2_0_6752823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Here%2527s%2520the%2520view%2520as%2520you%2520walk%2520into%2520Tyndall%2520Air%2520Force%2520Base%2527s%2520Chapel%25202%252C%2520still%2520damaged%2520from%2520Hurricane%2520Michael%2520four%2520months%2520ago.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/02/12/Walking_into_damaged_Chapel_2_535421_1800.mp4?Expires=1644611085&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=EQDy4Y3ycvV62BgGSmEaaCF8d2E",eventLabel:"Walking%20into%20damaged%20Chapel%202-389030729",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Ftyndall-afb-rebuilding-effort-spurs-optimism"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/federal-government-suggests-taking-key-deer-off-endangered-list" title="Government suggests taking Key deer off endangered list" data-articleId="423976432" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/15/GettyImages-929072788_1565896288270_7595076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Government suggests taking Key deer off endangered list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARCUS LIM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The federal government is proposing to strip the tiny Key deer of its endangered species status despite what environmentalists say are continuing threats to the animal due to development in the Florida Keys, its only known habitat.</p><p>The deer is America's smallest, growing to about 30 inches at the shoulder, and has become a tourist attraction in the Keys. Its numbers are currently estimated at about 600, up from as low as a couple dozen in the 1950s.</p><p>The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says its studies show there are no more significant threats to the deer, and has set a public forum on Aug. 22 in the Keys on removing the deer from the Endangered Species List. Environmental groups say stripping the deer of endangered status would leave it at the mercy of further human development and sea level rise.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/police-florida-man-used-toddler-as-human-shield-from-deputies" title="Police: Florida man used toddler as human shield from deputies" data-articleId="423949775" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lawrence%20kiehart_1565884667469.png_7594697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lawrence%20kiehart_1565884667469.png_7594697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lawrence%20kiehart_1565884667469.png_7594697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lawrence%20kiehart_1565884667469.png_7594697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/lawrence%20kiehart_1565884667469.png_7594697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Florida man used toddler as human shield from deputies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Florida man fled into an unfinished attic with a toddler where he used the child as a human shield from police dogs.</p><p>39-year-old Lawrence Kiehart was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse, kidnapping and false imprisonment.</p><p>A Brevard County Sheriff's report says deputies were responding to a restraining order violation when they found Kiehart, a woman and the toddler outside a home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/database-will-show-you-disciplinary-action-against-teachers" title="Database will show you disciplinary action against teachers" data-articleId="423798949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Teacher_disciplinary_files_available_onl_0_7593905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Teacher_disciplinary_files_available_onl_0_7593905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Teacher_disciplinary_files_available_onl_0_7593905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Teacher_disciplinary_files_available_onl_0_7593905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Teacher_disciplinary_files_available_onl_0_7593905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Database will show you disciplinary action against teachers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?</p><p>A little-known state website can fill parents in if a teacher who has a checkered past.</p><p>The database at www.myfloridateacher.com/discipline lets you search teachers by name and county. Featured Videos

Just by smiling, he's helping break down barriers

Floodwaters return to Clearwater mobile home park

Israel bans U.S. Reps. U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Israel bans U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from visiting country

Shocking video captures young Victorville boy trying to drown dog in pool 