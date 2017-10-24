University of Florida student falls from balcony, dies

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Oct 24 2017 10:24AM EDT

Updated: Oct 24 2017 10:25AM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old University of Florida student has died in a fall from a third-floor balcony at an apartment complex.

Gainesville Police Department Lt. Paris Owens tells news outlets that witnesses called police when they saw Ian Burns fall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

An incident report says Burns was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. It didn't indicate when he died.

The report also didn't say how Burns fell.

No further details were immediately available.

