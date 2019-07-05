A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.

David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch (23-centimeter) pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday's challenge. The rules forbid contestants from using their hands.

He consumed it in 58.2 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the kickoff of the annual Key Lime Festival.