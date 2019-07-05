Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of a sea turtle nests or the hatchlings should call the FWC's sea turtle number: 1-888-404-3922.
A Key West man has won the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest on the subtropical island where the pie originated.
David Johnson plunged face-first into a 9-inch (23-centimeter) pie smothered with whipped cream during Thursday's challenge. The rules forbid contestants from using their hands.
He consumed it in 58.2 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the kickoff of the annual Key Lime Festival.
The University of Florida's most famous cheerleader has died. George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died Tuesday at age 97, the school announced Thursday.
Edmondson officially retired from his role after the 2008 season. He never attended Florida but was named an honorary alumnus in 2005.
Edmondson first performed his "Two Bits" cheer in 1949. He was in the stands at Florida Field when fans booed the Gators as they took the field for the season opener against the Citadel. An insurance agent from Tampa, Edmondson decided to cheer and encouraged others to join him.
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton was involved in a serious car crash Thursday and reportedly had to have his arm amputated as a result .
The Dolphins announced Norton was involved in the crash. Multiple sources told Florida radio host Andy Slater that Norton had to his left arm amputated at the scene of the wreck.
Norton, 22, was in critical condition but was expected to survive, sources told the Sun Sentinel . However, the crash is reportedly expected to end his playing career.