Jacksonville police shot and killed a man holding a disabled Army veteran in a wheelchair at knifepoint, they said.
The officer-involved shooting occurred on State Street near the Ritz Theatre around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, reports FOX 30 . Police initially responded out to an “armed aggravated assault” report.
When law enforcement officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife to the victim’s neck. Officers said he refused to drop the knife even after they gave a verbal command, according to FOX 30 .