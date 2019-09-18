Many questions remain after a toddler from Longwood, Florida was found on a porch of a home, more than one thousand miles away. The child's grandfather, Jorge Oquendo, is hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

Oquendo’s son, Miguel Valentine-Colon, his wife Nicole, and the couple's friend, Dhamyl, are missing. The couple’s 3-year old boy, Noelvin, was found in a box on a porch in Buffalo, New York.

“I’m just hoping to god that I can have the opportunity to see them again,” said Jorge Oquendo, toddler’s grandfather. “We’re hoping, and we still have faith that they’ll just pop-up somewhere.”