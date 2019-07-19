< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman charged in baby's abduction from Florida bus stop LCSO photo TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) (AP)</strong> - Authorities say a woman abducted a 6-month-old baby at a Florida bus stop by getting on a bus with the child after asking the mother whether she could hold the baby.</p><p>The <em>Tallahassee Democrat</em> reports 55-year-old Wanda Williams has been charged with kidnapping a minor. </p><p>The mother told Tallahassee police that she was sitting at a bus stop on Wednesday when Williams approached her and asked to hold the baby. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.</p><p>Police were able to find the bus where Williams was traveling. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.</p><p> “They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I’m there with my walker,” he said. </p><p>Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today" title="How the space program launched the Florida we know today" data-articleId="418938842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. </p><p>"The towers of Canaveral give Florida a unique place in history of man," boasted a government-produced video from the early 1960s -- back when gasoline was 30 cents a gallon, back when the space race ramped up. </p><p>"Brevard County, site of Cape Canaveral, is the fastest-growing county in the United States, more than tripling in 10 years," the Florida Development Commission video continued.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/child-killed-in-hit-and-run-search-underway-for-suspected-driver-who-fled-on-foot" title="Search underway for suspect in hit-and-run that killed toddler" data-articleId="419100245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Child_killed_in_hit_and_run__driver_on_t_0_7534093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Child_killed_in_hit_and_run__driver_on_t_0_7534093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Child_killed_in_hit_and_run__driver_on_t_0_7534093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Child_killed_in_hit_and_run__driver_on_t_0_7534093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/Child_killed_in_hit_and_run__driver_on_t_0_7534093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 5 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for suspect in hit-and-run that killed toddler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Volusia County say a toddler is dead following a hit-and-run incident.</p><p>There was a massive police presence in Daytona Beach, shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, as law enforcement officers were attempting to locate the driver they said fled the scene.</p><p>The fatal hit-and-run incident happened near N. Charles Street at George W. Engram Blvd. Authorities were searching on the ground and in the air. A tow truck could be seen loading up a sedan, believed to be the car the suspect was driving, before leaving the area on foot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTVT_drejka surveillance video_011119_1547204570897.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Apollo 11 rocket towers over the Kennedy Space Center’s crawlerway during the May 20, 1969 rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A. (NASA)" title="apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman." title="Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Mug Shot-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 