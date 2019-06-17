< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman finishes 2,575-mile opioid awareness walk in Florida Keys data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb_1560767848539.jpg_7404311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb_1560767848539.jpg_7404311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessie Grieb_1560767848539.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb%204_1560767846127.jpg_7404308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessie Grieb 4_1560767846127.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb%203_1560767846249.jpg_7404309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessie Grieb 3_1560767846249.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb%205_1560767843651.jpg_7404307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessie Grieb 5_1560767843651.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb%206_1560767843601.jpg_7404306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessie Grieb 6_1560767843601.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413047311-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jessie%20Grieb_1560767848539.jpg_7404311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau" title="Jessie Grieb_1560767848539.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img Key West officials presented Jessie Grieb with a symbolic key to the city. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) Key West officials presented Jessie Grieb with a symbolic key to the city. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) Jessie Grieb arrives in Key West as she completes a 2,5757-mile walk to create awareness of the opioid overdose crisis. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) Jessie Grieb reacts after completing her 2,575-mile walk to Key West. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) Key West officials presented Jessie Grieb with a symbolic key to the city. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) Jessie Grieb arrives in Key West as she completes a 2,5757-mile walk to create awareness of the opioid overdose crisis. (Photo credit: Florida Keys News Bureau) KEY WEST, Fla. (FOX 13) - A South Carolina woman has reached the Florida Keys, completing a 2,575-mile walk to give attention to the opioid overdose crisis. KEY WEST, Fla. (FOX 13) - A South Carolina woman has reached the Florida Keys, completing a 2,575-mile walk to give attention to the opioid overdose crisis.

Jessie Grieb finished her East Coast Overdose Awareness Walk Friday at Key West's Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S. marker. Friday marked the fourth anniversary of her brother Brian's death by accidental overdose. Grieb's boyfriend succumbed to heroin, and she has struggled herself with addiction since she was 17.

She said for every mile she walked, someone in the U.S. passed away from overdose. The Pawleys Island resident started her journey in Fort Kent, Maine, July 28, 2018, after she had suffered a relapse.

During her journey, she stayed in police and fire stations, as well as with friends and supporters. To help carry supplies, Grieb pushed a small cart named "Lieutenant Dan" in honor of the "Forrest Gump" character who dealt with addiction in the movie.

When she arrived in Key West, supporters joined Grieb in the southernmost point of the continental U.S., carrying banners with photso of nearly 500 overdose victims. I've been struggling with both of those things for years now," Grieb said. 