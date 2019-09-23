Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat.

"See this bobcat? Notice its large teeth. Imagine the claws within its big paws," Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. "A Colorado Springs woman picked up this injured wild cat and put it in her car where her child was seated! NEVER PICK UP WILD ANIMALS. She was lucky."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.