An Italian man reportedly mistook his father for a wild boar and fatally shot him during a hunting trip in southern Italy over the weekend, an incident that officials have likened to the “Wild West.”
The 34-year-old man, who authorities have not named, was charged with culpable homicide following the death of his 55-year-old father, BBC News reported .
The two men were stalking the boar separately in the thick bush of Sicignano degli Alburni, a town outside Salerno, on Sunday, Italian daily Il Piccolo reported.