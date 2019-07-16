< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 08:55PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens addresses the American Law Institute&#39;s annual meeting at the Mayflower Hotel May 21, 2012 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens addresses the American Law Institute's annual meeting at the Mayflower Hotel May 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418549485-418549380" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-144973062%20John%20Paul%20Stevens%20WTVT_1563324272433.jpg_7527726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens addresses the American Law Institute&#39;s annual meeting at the Mayflower Hotel May 21, 2012 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens addresses the American Law Institute's annual meeting at the Mayflower Hotel May 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 08:55PM EDT (AP/FOX 13)</strong> - Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away at the age of 99, according to an announcement from the Supreme Court.</p><p>Stevens was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford and served from 1975 to 2010, when he retired at the age of 90. He was the oldest member of the court when he retired and is the third-longest serving justice in the court's history.</p><p>While on the court, Stevens published almost 400 opinions and more than 500 dissents, including in the case of <a href="https://www.oyez.org/cases/2000/00-949">George W. Bush vs Vice President Al Gore</a> after the 2000 election and subsequent "hanging chads" controversy in Florida.</p><p>Earlier this year, he <a href="https://www.seattletimes.com/entertainment/books/in-a-new-autobiography-retired-justice-john-paul-stevens-delivers-a-fascinating-glimpse-into-the-machinations-of-the-supreme-court/">published an autobiography</a>, "The Making of a Justice," in which he detailed growing up in Chicago, his time in the Navy and as a naval traffic analyst at Pearl Harbor during World War II, and an inside look at some of the most consequential cases for which he sat for the high court.</p><p>Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty. 