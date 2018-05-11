< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump's Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels Posted Jun 28 2019 04:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:45PM EDT WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department says a Fourth of July celebration featuring President Donald Trump will include a flight demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The "Salute to America" event will honor the nation's five service branches with music, military demonstrations and a fireworks display, as well as a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.

Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Band, Armed Forces Chorus, U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and others.

Democrats have voiced concern that Trump could alter the tone of what traditionally is a nonpartisan celebration of America's founding by delivering an overtly political speech.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Trump will use the speech to honor the military. <p><strong>Schedule of Events:</strong></p><p><strong>National Independence Day Parade</strong> – Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW<br>11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. <br>Marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams and more celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white and blue celebration of America's birthday! </p><p><strong>Salute to America – Lincoln Memorial </strong><br>6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. <br>President Donald J. Trump honors America's armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more. Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band ("Pershing's Own"), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others. Gates open at 3 p.m.</p><p><strong>A Capitol Fourth Concert – West Lawn the U.S. Capitol </strong><br>8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. <br>Co-sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Symphony Orchestra, join host John Stamos for an all-star salute to America's 243rd birthday with performances by Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King, multi-platinum recording artist Vanessa Williams, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat, the National Symphony Orchestra, a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets, and much more! Gates open at 3 p.m. </p><p><strong>Fireworks Display</strong><br>9:07 p.m. – 9:42 p.m. <br>Independence Day celebrations culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks will be launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. 