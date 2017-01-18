Bernie Madoff may be in jail but he's still making sweet, sweet money FOX Content Hub Bernie Madoff may be in jail but he’s still making sweet, sweet money A new series on Audible called, "Ponzi Supernova", brings us hours and hours of unheard testimony and exclusive interviews with Bernie Madoff.

A new series on Audible called, “Ponzi Supernova”, brings us hours and hours of unheard testimony and exclusive interviews with Bernie Madoff.

Madoff is famous for having run the largest fraud in American history, a $65 billion Ponzi scheme, that defrauded thousands of investors. Madoff plead guilty to 11 felonies and was sentenced to 150 years. He is currently in prison, a place he seems to be thriving.

Host of “Pozi Supernova”, Steve Fishman, told MarketWatch, “He’s a star in prison. He stole more money than anyone in history, and to other thieves, this makes him a hero.”

“Bernie really was a successful businessman with quite original insights into the market, and he’s continued applying his business instincts in prison,” Fishman said.

“He bought up every package of Swiss Miss from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard. He monopolized hot chocolate! He made it so that, if you wanted any, you had to go through Bernie.”

No word on if 78 year-old Madoff owned all of the tiny marshmallows.

This May, Robert DeNiro will star as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s “Wizard of Lies”.

“Wizard of Lies” comes after last year’s ABC miniseries, “Madoff”, starring Richard Dreyfus.

It seems Hollywood loves the Madoff story, or maybe they’re just trying to make their money back.