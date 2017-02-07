Secret behind Warren Buffett's success? Books! FOX Content Hub Secret behind Warren Buffett’s success? Books! Warren Buffett is the world's second-richest person with an estimated net worth of around $74 billion. When he was asked what his secret to his success is, Buffett pointed to a stack of books.

“Read 500 pages like this every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest. All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will…”

500 pages a day?!! Ain’t nobody got time for that! Or do we?

According to Quartz, Americans spend 2,250 hours a year on social media and watching TV.

Let’s break this down. The average reader reads between 200 to 400 words per minute. So, even if you were the the very slowest of the average readers, you could read 200 books a year in 833 hours. That would still leave you almost 4 hours a day to spend on TV and creeping the Facebook page of your ex to see who they’re dating now.

So, good news! All the knowledge in the world is free and it turns out, we actually have plenty of time.

Bad News: Reading all four 50 Shades of Grey books still counts as zero books.

There’s no way Buffett read those. Here’s a list of 21 books Warren Buffett does recommend.