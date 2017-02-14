1st grader with Asperger's buys entire school Valentines candy FOX Content Hub 1st grader with Asperger’s buys entire school Valentines candy Most of us are lucky to get a Valentine's Day card from one or two people. At Comstock Elementary School in Texas, all 769 students were given candy grams by just one first grader with a big heart.

Most of us are lucky to get a Valentine’s Day card from one or two people. At Comstock Elementary School in Texas, all 769 students were given candy grams by just one first grader with a big heart.

But at fifty cents a piece, 6-year-old J.D. March had to check with his mom first.

“He went to his piggy bank and he asked if he had enough money to send a candy gram to every child in the school, and he did,” J.D.’s mother Andrea told FOX 4.

The candy gram sales will buy “buddy benches” for the school. If a child is feeling lonely, they sit on the bench and it will signal to a student or teacher that they need someone to play with.

J.D. has Asperger Syndrome, and sometimes prefers to keep to himself. But on this day, he wanted to let everyone know they were loved.

ICYMI: First grader buys Valentines candygrams for entire school https://t.co/8WFMnTCTVS — Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) February 14, 2017

J.D.’s mom credits the school’s principal, Pam Orr, for sharing a story about a stranger paying it forward and buying her groceries. J.D. obviously pays attention to his teachers.

“I’ll tell you what, it touches you right here because that's what it's all about,” Orr said. “It's about setting that's spark that spreads to everyone else.”

Candy gram or not, the world is a lot sweeter with J.D. and his giant heart. Watch the video to see J.D. give his entire school a Valentine.