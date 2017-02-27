Single mom pays rent for a year with tax refund FOX Content Hub Single mom pays rent for a year with tax refund It is officially tax time. Many Americans are looking forward to getting some money back from Uncle Sam so they can get that much needed new smartphone. Maybe one with portrait mode that'll really turn your Instagram game around.

But that’s not the case for a single mother from Gaffney, South Carolina. Here’s what Christina Knaack had to say on a now viral Facebook post:

"I got back $5600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids' head is what's important. My kids don't want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra 450 a month to do things with my kids.”

The post has been shared over 132,000 times with more than 40,000 comments…including mine which says…“So much for my Instagram game.” Thanks for sharing Christina.