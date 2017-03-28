Hide your stapler, secure your mug: office theft is rampant FOX Content Hub Hide your stapler, secure your mug: office theft is rampant If you've been a victim of a workplace crime, don't worry you're not alone.

If you’ve been a victim of a workplace crime, don’t worry you’re not alone.

A recent study released by home security firm ADT found that 31 percent of workers have reported their favorite mug being stolen when it was left at the office.

That’s enough to make you lose your lunch. And if it didn’t, there’s a good chance your cubicle mate pilfered your brown bag anyway.

29% of respondents said their lunch was stolen by a fellow co-worker.

ADT found thieves didn’t stop in the kitchen either. Their work spread to the office, including stationery, and even items on co-worker’s desks.

Here are some more not-so-fun facts:

5 percent of workers admitted to booby trapping their belongings.

16 percent had been targeted in the last week.

But shockingly only 10 percent reported trust issue with colleagues. Personally, we can’t forgive and forget the theft of our “I survived another meeting that should’ve been an email” mug.