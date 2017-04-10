Last two survivors of WWII squadron reunite for a special toast FOX Content Hub Last two survivors of WWII squadron reunite for a special toast 70 years after their first reunion in 1946, 93-year-old Sanford "Sandy" Graves and 95-year-old Marshall Clark were the only members of the 451st bomber squadron left at the most recent reunion in Bradenton, Florida.

"We're down to that point now: two people standing. Marshall and me," Graves told FOX 13.

"You live together 24-7, you die together, you work together. There's no room for someone who doesn't want to be close," explained Graves.

As many veterans do, the men remained close after the war. However, there was something else that had stood the test of time -- A box, signed by many of the 451st in 1969.

It was sealed at a reunion over 50 years ago, and the surviving members wrote their names on it. Those names have been crossed out as each member passed away.

In keeping with military tradition, Graves and Clark opened the box and revealed the bottle of Cognac.

"And the last two people alive drink it, and that's where we are now," Graves said. "We're going to open it today and make a toast out of it."

After the toast, the men read the names of more than a hundred men from the 451st that were lost in combat, and all the men that didn’t make it to the 2017 reunion.

"It's just something we don't want people to ever forget," he said. Watch the video to see these survivors reunite.