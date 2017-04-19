Two cops who saved a pregnant woman from drowning are also great dads FOX Content Hub Two cops who saved a pregnant woman from drowning are also great dads A very pregnant woman fell into a freezing cold river on Monday. Two Detroit police officers, Brian Gadwell and Steven Rauser were closeby. Gadwell went into the river to try and save the woman. The water was too cold. He was trying to carry her but he couldn't do it alone. Rauser jumped in to help. After a ten minute struggle, the officers finally got the woman to safety.

They were in a lot of danger from the temperature of the water. Gadwell said, "It was bad. I've never felt anything like that. I thought I was going to die. I was telling them, 'You guys better do something; I can't hold on.'"

Paramedics were getting the officers out of their ice-cold clothing to warm them up when they noticed something funny.

Officer Gadwell had gold toenails.

Gadwell said, "They're looking at me funny and I'm like, 'This is what happens when you have daughters at home.”

"I get to the hospital and everyone is making fun of me. They're laughing at me and they go, 'Hey, just so you know, your partner's toes are done too."

Officer Rauser also has a daughter. Neither man knew the other had painted toenails.

At the hospital, the woman they saved gave birth via cesarean section to a healthy baby.

Officers Gadwell and Rauser are heroes but they are also terrific dads.