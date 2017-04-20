Childhood sweethearts get engaged at favorite Chick-fil-A FOX Content Hub Childhood sweethearts get engaged at favorite Chick-fil-A No one ever forgets their first love, and Sarah Lloyd and Nick Stanford are no different. They both have Down syndrome and met when they were just three years old and fell in love. Despite moving states away from each other, technology allowed them to remain close. Through Facetime and phone calls, their love continued to grow. And recently, Nick proposed at one of Sarah's favorite places -- a Chick-Fil-A in Austin, Texas.

“I thought it was time to make it official to get married. So I came down to Austin, Texas to see Sarah and ask her for her hand in marriage,” Nick told FOX 7.

Remember Sarah Lloyd and Nick Stanford's adorable proposal at a local @chickfila? The childhood sweethearts shared… https://t.co/HdlJ47nc1g pic.twitter.com/EOq3DzVFdl — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) April 15, 2017

“The day he proposed to me at Chick-fil-A, it's kind of heart-touching for me because when he got on his knee, I didn't of course know he was going to do it for real, I just got shocked when he proposed to me,” Sarah said.

Like most, Sarah has been dreaming of her wedding day since she was a little girl. “I picture my wedding, as the perfect Cinderella wedding. A big wedding, with a whole bunch of friends. I just thought he’s kind of like my Prince Charming,” she said.

And like every fairytale, this beautiful couple found a way to be together.

“I see him in my future, he just wants to be anything he can be, but in his heart, he wants to be with me,” Sarah said.

They are both working at becoming more independent so they can get married in 2019, and something tells us this cute couple will find a way.

Watch the video to see the proposal.