Florida high school's bathrooms become latest to be transformed by positivity

High schools have no shortage of extracurricular clubs. But now you can add Bathroom Design Team to the mix. At Strawberry Crest High School in Florida, a group of students transformed the girls bathrooms into a center of empowerment for teen girls.

"It was phenomenal. I couldn't believe it," Principal David Brown told FOX 13.

It’s a far cry from the insecurity many teens feel when looking at themselves in the mirror. Inspiring and motivational messages adorned the once dreary walls, and the mirrors were covered up in chalkboard paint or wallpaper.

"I thought it would take down all the negativity amongst girls and inspire them to be better," said Strawberry Crest senior Danielle Wynn.

The project was organized and expensed by the student government, and has sparked a dialogue on campus about looking past appearances.

This comes just weeks after a junior at a Laguna Beach, California high school transformed the bathrooms as part of a “What if...” project with similar success.

The teenage girl has long had the reputation of being obsessed over her looks, be it out of vanity or insecurity. But it is these same young women that are helping others find the beauty within themselves.

Watch the video to see the transformation.