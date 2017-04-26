Because of robots, billionaire Jack Ma predicts we'll soon be working a 12 hour work week FOX Content Hub Because of robots, billionaire Jack Ma predicts we’ll soon be working a 12 hour work week Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, a Chinese rival to Amazon.com, has some dire warnings for the future.

Ma is a self-made man with a net worth of more than $28 billion dollars, so we may want to listen. After all, he is the 23rd richest person in the world.

Ma was speaking at the China Entrepreneur Club when he said, "In the next 30 years, the world will see much more pain than happiness."

Well, that’s terrible.

If you have dreams of one day becoming the CEO of a company, good luck with that. Ma says, "In 30 years, a robot will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO." He believes robots are quicker and more rational than humans and don't get bogged down in emotions.

Ma said artificial intelligence is essential for business -- and if leaders don’t get that, they should find young people to explain it to them.

Because of robots, he predicts soon we’ll be working a 12 hour work week. "In 10 or 20 years, people will work less than four hours a day, maybe three days a week."

So, how is Jack Ma so calm about all of this? Oh right, he has 28 billion dollars.