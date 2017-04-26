Man volunteers to clean dirty headstones of veterans FOX Content Hub Man volunteers to clean dirty headstones of veterans A day off from six days of work typically means a well deserved chance to rest. It could be a fun selfish day, or perhaps a lazy day. But one Florida man has been spending his one day off a week cleaning the tombstones of veterans. Andrew Lumish is known as the "Good Cemeterian" on Facebook, where he posts photographs to show the before and after of each tombstone he's cleaned.

He owns a specialty cleaning company, but his hobby is photography. One day he was taking photographs in a cemetery, and noticed how dirty they were. He discovered that many of them belonged to veterans, and that wasn’t acceptable to him. Some can take minutes, whereas others can take hours. But there he is every week....on his hands and knees, cleaning the forgotten sites.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Lumish has cleaned about 300 headstones in two and a half years. Along with the photographs, Lumish researches the veteran and posts some history about them. They’ve belonged to every branch of the military, and have fought in the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

When he finishes each job he does the same thing. He told the Tampa Bay Times, "I thank them for their service, and walk away."

Watch the video to see this selfless dedication to our veterans.