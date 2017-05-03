A father returns home from deployment for a game of catch FOX Content Hub A father returns home from deployment for a game of catch The 1989 movie Field of Dreams transcends what a game of catch can mean between a father and son. The iconic line, "Hey Dad? Do you wanna have a catch?" pulls at the heartstrings of baseball and non-baseball fans alike, all hoping they had more time with their fathers. It wasn't Heaven, or Iowa for that matter, but a Minor League baseball team in North Carolina recently shared an equally moving moment on Facebook and has since gone viral.

The video was posted by Minor League Baseball team, the Carolina Mudcats, and showed a brother and sister having a night they’ll never forget. According to MiLB.com Cameron (11) and Karley (13) Daigle thought their mother, Emily, purchased a “VIP experience” which included an all you can eat menu and the opportunity to throw out the first pitches of the game.

That turned out to be a bit of a fib. When they were selected, Cameron and Karley took the field and threw their best stuff in front of the crowd. What they didn’t know was that someone very special was on the field with them -- The catcher.

It was their father, Air Force Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle. He recently arrived home from deployment in Southwest Asia, and his children had no idea he was coming home.

He took off his catcher’s mask and revealed his identity, and both children instantly hugged their dad. The family enjoyed the rest of the night taking in the ballgame. A perfect ending to a game of catch with Dad.

Watch the video to see this ballpark surprise.