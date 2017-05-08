The Good Samaritans who saved a family from drowning in viral video speak out FOX Content Hub The Good Samaritans who saved a family from drowning in viral video speak out After tornadoes hit Canton, Texas, a black SUV hydroplaned and landed upside down in a drainage ditch, trapping a family with two small children inside. The mother and father were stuck in the front seat able to breathe, but the toddler and infant were trapped in the backseat underwater.

Korry Prox, seen in the white shirt in the cellphone footage, helped three men pry open the door. He told Fox 4, what was going through his head. He said he was, “just praying. Praying to the good lord, you know. Just please don’t let these babies die. Please don’t let them die.”

Together, the men finally freed the baby and the toddler, but the baby wasn’t responsive. That’s when Tom Mitchell, who was filming, leapt into action.

“I just jumped in and started doing CPR on the baby and stuff. It went black because my phone went up under the back of the baby,” Mitchell explained. “I was holding the baby. I was doing compressions and breathing.”

Then a woman came over and began to pray. That’s when Mitchell started feeling the baby react. “And she continued praying and that baby started coming back.”

The family of four is now recovering in the hospital. It’s all thanks to the swift actions of these strangers who proved that any of us can be a true hero if we work together.