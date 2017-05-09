Syrian refugee created a business from a cookie mold FOX Content Hub Syrian refugee created a business from a cookie mold When Ruwaida G fled Syria with her husband and two children, they didn't pack much. Clothes, supplies and a few family heirlooms, including a cookie mold.

When Ruwaida G fled Syria with her husband and two children, they didn’t pack much. Clothes, supplies and a few family heirlooms, including a cookie mold.

The family eventually made their way to the U.S. with the help of Holy Trinity Parish outside of Atlanta. However, finding work was more difficult.

Then one day a volunteer came over and the family served her coffee with cookies that were so good, the volunteer suggested selling them.

Ruwaida, who learned the family recipe from her mother at age 14, made a batch for a music festival and they sold out before the first act. That’s when she knew she was onto something.

Now Ruwaida is in a business accelerator course, she’s signed the lease on a commercial kitchen space, and her Sweet, Sweet Syrian cookies will soon be sold at local coffee shops, restaurants and even online in January.

There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help the mother of two with her business for those who would like to contribute.