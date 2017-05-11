Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he may run for president one day

Posted:May 11 2017 07:02PM EDT

Updated:May 12 2017 03:15AM EDT

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most likable people on Earth, has said there’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president one day. 

Johnson says he’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican. He told GQ that he’d want a presidency that was more about inclusion. 

“[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said, “If [becoming the president] is something [Johnson] focused on, he probably would accomplish it. I think there's nothing that he couldn't do. I would vote for him without a question.”

Producer Beau Flynn said, “One hundred percent, he would win, I have no doubt. His level of commitment and his care for people would translate immediately. He loves the world.”

Johnson is so sweet that he even tweeted a thank you to the writer of his GQ article.

So in a few years, you may have to ask yourself, “Do you smell what the president is cooking?”

 

