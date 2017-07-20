Wi-Fi users agree to clean toilets after clicking "ok"

Reading the terms and conditions of anything can be an arduous task, but do you ever actually read them before clicking OK?

The company Purple chose to conduct a 2-week experiment showing just how many people don’t read them.

The company runs Wi-Fi hotspots for restaurants, retail stores, hotels, and sports stadiums -- connecting 100,000 users per second. That is a lot of “I agree” and “ok”.

According to Popular Mechanics, “Purple inserted a ‘Community Service Clause’ into its usual terms stating that the user may be required, at the discretion of Purple, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service.”

That clause included cleansing local parks of animal waste, providing hugs to stray cats and dogs, manually relieving sewer blockages, cleaning portable lavatories at local festivals and events, painting snail shells to brighten up their existence, and scraping chewing gum off the streets

No one was forced to do any of these things, but the company did give a prize to anyone who noticed the community service clause and pointed it out.

Only one person of the 22,000 in the experiment noticed the clause.

The company unveiled these findings because of upcoming European legislation that will shape the way organizations approach data privacy.

We do it every day, but by clicking “OK”, you could be consenting to a lot more than you realize.

Watch the video to see why you should always read the fine print.